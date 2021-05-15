Global Music Distribution Market Research Report 2021: Covid 19 Impact Outlook, Regional Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Growth Prospects & Forecast -2026

According to the new report published by Industry Research Place Global Music Distribution Market is valued at USD 931.1 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 1261.78 Million by 2026 with the CAGR of 4.5 % over the forecast period.

In the music industry music distribution is the process of making music available to consumers in stores (physical or digital stores) from artists. The growth of digitalization has boosted the music distribution in several aspects offering a mode for music distributors to deliver best solutions to consumers. The Internet has offered new strategies for artist promotion and marketing allowing them to effortlessly distribute music to a greatly expanded audience. These days artists are able to sign record labels or distribute their music without problems, once the artist provides music to the distributors they are able to distribute their music over n number of music downloading sites, streaming sites, radio platforms around the world.

This report analyses the global market for Music Distribution. The report will enable the user to understand and gain insights into the current and forecast market situation. The market is comprehensively analyzed by geography to give complete information on the global scenario. The qualitative and quantitative data provided in this study can help user understand which market segments, regions are expected to grow at higher rates, factors affecting the market and key opportunity areas. The report also includes competitive landscape of key players in the industry along with emerging trends in the market.

Major Players of the Music Distribution Market

Spinnup (Universal Music Group) United Masters The Orchard (SONY) Symphonic Distribution (Topple Track) RouteNote ReverbNation Record Union ONErpm Octiive Musicinfo LANDR Audio Kobalt Kanjian Music iMusician Digital iMusicaCorp Horus Music FreshTunes Ditto Music Distrokid CD Baby (Disc Makers) Believe Amuse Others

Global Music Distribution Market COVID-19 impact Analysis

This report highlights the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on Global Music Distribution Market. By combining data from a range of industry sources, as well as predictive modeling and market trend analysis, we provide an evidence-based set of projections that will allow organizations to plan their strategies more effectively. The report gives in depth analysis of short term and long term impacts of epidemic on the industry.

In a short period of time, markets and consumers’ behaviors have undergone drastic changes due to the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19). From people raiding grocery store aisles to the cancelation of the world’s most significant events and mandates for “non-essential” businesses to temporarily close, this pandemic is having a substantial impact on the economy and society as we knew it.

The crisis may boost the trends in the music industry. In just past six years streaming industry has grown from 9% to 47% of total industry revenue. In the long run, the core value chain of the music industry is likely to remain largely unchanged. Professional artist only prefers to release their music via one of the top music labels – UMG, Sony Music or Warner Music – or incase through an independent publisher. This operating model represents 97% of recorded music by market share and may see fluctuations – but less disorder. In addition, the incorporation of songwriters, post-production engineers and composers in the music creation is not expected to change as work may take place remotely. Artist and music labels will retain close links to venue operators, event promoters and streaming platforms to distribute music.

On distribution side, artists are procrastinating there releases to later in the year, as music promotion tours and live music are greatly affected due to pandemic. To maintain the cash flow, monetization strategy may open up new business models to work with other sectors in coming days. For example, gaming and TV integrate songs, compositions and musical scores into their content – but these synchronization revenues currently account for only 2% of recorded music revenue. During pandemic, Fortinet hosted live rap concert that engaged almost 30 million live viewers, highlights the potential of cross-industry partnerships to engage user and promote artist in a new way.Third-party platforms are changing the music distribution, discovery and consumer behavior leads to increased digital music consumption. Now, right owners and distributors will continue to adopt similar approaches going forward. To support the artist during coronavirus pandemic, china has shown a flexibility practice by introducing tipping to music platforms. In the future, streaming platforms could develop the new business model by charging commission.

The COVID 19 impact assessment of Global Music Distribution Market is divided into following sections:

Section1: Pre Lockdown

This part of the report looks at how market changed throughout early 2020, as the spread of COVID-19 intensified on different geographies.

Section2: During Lockdown

This part of the report collects data across the sector to know how people have responded to lockdown. It analyses the impact of the epidemic on the workforce in the industry and disruption in various regions and countries

Section3: Post Lockdown

This part of the report project what sector recovery could look like and summarizes ways in which the business landscape could shift.

Market Segmentation

Type Distributor tDigital Retailers Artist-to-Fan

Application Independent Music Producers Record Companies



Global Music Distribution Services Market Assessment By Type

On the basis of type music distribution market is segmented into distributor to digital retailers and artist-to-fan. Digital retailers dominated the global market accounting 97.11 % in the year 2019. Growth in digital retailers was attributed to the increasing use of mobile data, rapid penetration of mobile phones and advancements in telecom industry. Further growing deployment of 5G infrastructure around the world, growing need for more sophisticated broadband services will boost the growth of market in future.

Global Music Distribution Services Market Assessment By Application

Based on application segment music distribution market is divided into commercial and individuals. The commercial segment account for the major chunk of the application segment around 82.98% in 2019 and it is expected to grow at highest CAGR through 2020-2026.

Market Drivers

Sales and streaming

Physical sales, which accounts for quarter of recorded music revenues, are declined by almost one-third, led to closure of retail stores, apart from these digital sales declined by almost 11%. Reflecting the general fall in discretionary spending.

Advertising spend

Interactive Advertising Bureau survey shows that around a quarter of media buyers and brands have paused all advertising for the first half of 2020, and a further 46% have reduced spending. Music industry has reduced its advertising spending approximately to one-third in digital ad spending, will affect ad-supported music channels and its allied total industry revenue and separate income for artists.

Distribution

Due to inability to use tours to promote new albums, and live music in general has dramatically grown list of artists delaying releases to later in the year.

Market Opportunities

5G technology

5G has potential to deliver 10 times faster data than 4G, this will benefit the music streaming with great effect. Earlier this year Amazon unveiled its Music HD service, allows fans in the US, UK, Japan and Germany to access seamless audio streams and downloads.

Artificial intelligence

Artificial Intelligence will bring potential enhancement to recommendations and social findings in combination with advanced sophisticated algorithms and upcoming technological innovations will be a major focus for music streaming industry, by creating an increasingly personal and enjoyable user experience.

Cloud Solutions

Cloud storage has been a best thing for music distributors. It saves money, time and offer faster solutions. Several players are adopting cloud based software’s, storage to facilitate high quality service.

Report Coverage

An overview of the Global Music Distribution Market

In depth analysis of market dynamics and major factors such as drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends influencing the global market

Global Music Distribution Market revenue data historic and forecast analysis (2015 to 2026)

Characterization and quantification of the market segments for Music Distribution Market

Market share analysis of key market participants and their competitive landscape

Important Questions Answered by Global Music Distribution Market Report

What is the impact of COVID 19 epidemic on the Global Music Distribution Market?

Which is mostly affected region, country?

Which is the current largest and fastest-growing region?

What is the market size and growth rate of the Global Music Distribution Market?

What are current factors affecting the growth of market?

What are Key trends and opportunity areas?

Within Music Distribution Market, which segments are fastest growing & emerging strongly? What are the drivers and restraints for each segment? What are vendor competencies by segment?

What are the major strategies adopted by leading market companies?

What are company challenges and essential success factors by market segment?

How company offerings and supply chain capabilities are shifting to meet emerging market needs?

