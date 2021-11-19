Global Multivitamin Capsules And Tablets Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

It’s that time of the year! Get your discounted market research reports at TBRC today.

The global multivitamin capsules and tablets market is expected to grow from $16.50 billion in 2020 to $18.24 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The multivitamin capsules and tablets market is expected to reach $24.80 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.

The multivitamin capsules and tablets market consists of sales of multivitamin capsules and tablets by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce multivitamin capsules and tablets which are used to provide vitamins. Multivitamins tablets and capsules are a combination of many different vitamins that are normally found in foods and other natural sources. Multivitamins are used to treat vitamin deficiencies that are caused by illness, pregnancy, poor nutrition, digestive disorders, and other different conditions.

The multivitamin capsules and tablets market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the multivitamin capsules and tablets market are Herbalife Nutrition, Abbott Laboratories, Bayer, Nature’s Bounty Co., Bionova Lifesciences, Ayanda GmbH, NutraMarks Inc, American Health Inc, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., Nature’s Way Products, Glanbia Plc, Pfizer, Mylan N.V., and Dymatize.

The global multivitamin capsules and tablets market is segmented –

1) By Type: Multivitamins Tablets, Multivitamins Capsules

2) By Distribution Channel: Store Based, Non-Store Based

3) By Application: Energy & Weight Management, General Health, Bone & Joint Health, Gastrointestinal Health, Immunity, Cardiac Health, Diabetes, Anti-Cancer, Others

4) By End User: Adults, Geriatric, Pregnant Women, Children, Infants

The multivitamin capsules and tablets market report describes and explains the global multivitamin capsules and tablets market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The multivitamin capsules and tablets report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global multivitamin capsules and tablets market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global multivitamin capsules and tablets market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

