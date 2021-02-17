Global Multiplex Testing Market Trends Estimates High Demand By 2027||Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, Illumina, Inc., QIAGEN, Abcam plc., Agilent Technologies

Multiplex testing market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 5.84 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 11.20% in the above-mentioned forecast period.

Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are BD., bioMérieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, Illumina, Inc., QIAGEN, Abcam plc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., MESO SCALE DIAGNOSTICS, LLC., Randox Laboratories Ltd., Quanterix., Bio-Techne., Olink, Seegene Inc., among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and providecompetitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global Multiplex Testing Market Scope and Market Size

Multiplex testing market is segmented on the basis of product, technology, application and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on product, multiplex testing market is segmented into reagents, consumables, and others.

On the basis of technology, multiplex testing market is segmented into xMAP (multi-analyte profiling), RT-PCR (real time polymerase chain reaction), ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay), and others.

Based on application, multiplex testing market is segmented into influenza A, influenza B, parainfluenza viruses, adenovirus, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), coronaviruses, human metapneumovirus (hMPV), group rhino- and enteroviruses.

