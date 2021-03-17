Global Multiplex Biomarker Imaging Market With Emerging Key Players, Scope and Overview Forecast till 2028||ToposNomos Ltd., Aushon BioSystems Ltd., Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH, PerkinElmer Inc

Multiplex biomarker imaging market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 12.10% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. The rise in demand for the imaging and analysis of diseases across the globe is escalating the multiplex biomarker imaging market.

Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are The major players covered in the multiplex biomarker imaging market report are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., US Biomax Inc., ToposNomos Ltd., Aushon BioSystems Ltd., Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH, PerkinElmer Inc., Abcam Plc., Merck KGaA, MicroConstants, Inc., Ventana Medical Systems, Inc., Illumina Inc. Enzo Biochem Inc., EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc, MESO SCALE DIAGNOSTICS, LLC., Cisbio, Biosims Technologies, Aushon BioSystems, Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, MicroConstants, Inc., ToposNomos Ltd., among other domestic and global players.

Multiplex Biomarker Imaging Market Scope and Market Size

Multiplex biomarker imaging market is segmented on the basis of component, application, imaging techniques and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of component, the multiplex biomarker imaging market is segmented into instruments, software and services. Instruments are further segmented into quantitative pathology imaging systems, immunofluorescence slide scanners, toponome imaging systems and multispectral imaging systems. Services are further segmented into installation & integration services and maintenance services.

On the basis of application, the multiplex biomarker imaging market is segmented into drug safety, oncology studies, and genetic characterization studies.

On the basis of imaging techniques, the multiplex biomarker imaging market is segmented into immuno fluorescence (IF) assay, tissue microarray (TMA) assay, immunohistochemistry (IHC) assay, fluorescent in the situ hybridization (FISH) assay, and toponome imaging system (TIS).

On the basis of end-user, the multiplex biomarker imaging market is segmented into research institutes government and private, clinical labs, and pharmaceutical and biotechnology.

North America dominates the multiplex biomarker imaging market because of the increasing number of high-performance biological systems in the region. Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow in the forecast period of 2021-2028 due to the rise in clinical research on chronic diseases and numerous cancer types in the region.

Table Of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Global Multiplex Biomarker Imaging Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Multiplex Biomarker Imaging Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Multiplex Biomarker Imaging Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

