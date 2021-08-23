Global Multifamily Modular And Prefabricated Housing Construction Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global multifamily modular and prefabricated housing construction market is expected grow from $17.09 billion in 2020 to $21.34 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $27.73 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%.

The multifamily modular and prefabricated housing construction market consists of sales revenue earned by companies that are engaged in the construction of multifamily modular and prefabricated homes. Modular construction is a process wherein units are built and inspected offsite in a manufacturing facility while podium, foundation, and infrastructure are built onsite. This method is used to increase housing production by accelerating construction time and reducing construction costs.

The multifamily modular and prefabricated housing construction market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

Some of the major players of the multifamily modular and prefabricated housing construction market are Guerdon Modular Buildings, ATCO, Laing O’Rourke, Red Sea International Company, VINCI Construction Grands Projets, Bouygues Construction, Skanska AB, KLEUSBERG GmbH & Co. KG, Algeco, Katerra, Lendlease Corporation, Blokable, Inc., ConXtech, Inc., Cover Construction (Ross) Ltd., nHouse Ltd., Connect Homes, Blu Homes, Inc., PopUp House, Cube Haus, Kiss House, Plant Prefab,Inc., Blokable, Revolution Precrafted Properties Limited.

The global multifamily modular and prefabricated housing construction market is segmented –

1) By Type: Permanent, Relocatable

2) By Material: Steel, Precast Concrete, Wood, Plastic, Others

The multifamily modular and prefabricated housing construction market report describes and explains the global multifamily modular and prefabricated housing construction market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The multifamily modular and prefabricated housing construction report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global multifamily modular and prefabricated housing construction market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global multifamily modular and prefabricated housing construction market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

