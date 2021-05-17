Global MRI Coils Market Growth and Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis Forecast To 2028||AURORA HEALTHCARE US CORP, NORAS MRI products, ESAOTE SPA, Hitachi, Ltd., Bruker, IMRIS, Monteris, Nael Medical – Part of NBHH Group

Data Bridge Market research released a new market study on MRI coils with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chart, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis In MRI coils research report also directs the manufacturer about planning of advertising and sales promotion efforts and makes it more effective. The report consists of all the detailed profiles for the MRI coils major manufacturers and importers who are influencing the market. MRI coils survey provides key information about the industry such as helpful and important facts and figures, expert opinions, and the latest developments across the globe. This market study includes drivers and restraints for the market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period derived with the help of SWOT analysis.

The MRI coils market is expected to reach USD 387.53 million by 2028 from USD 284.67 million in 2020, growing with a CAGR of 4.1% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Increase in prevalence of chronic diseases and rising geriatric population is anticipated to drive the growth of the MRI coils market.

Some of the major players operating in the MRI coils market are GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, AURORA HEALTHCARE US CORP, NORAS MRI products, ESAOTE SPA, Hitachi, Ltd., Bruker, IMRIS, Monteris, Nael Medical – Part of NBHH Group, MEDSPIRA, and CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS USA, INC.(a subsidiary of Canon Inc.) among others. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Many product launches and agreements are also initiated by the companies’ worldwide which are also accelerating the MRI coils market.

For instance,

In December 2020, SimonMed became the first imaging providers in outpatient procedures to deploy GE Healthcare’s SIGNA Architect 3T MRI scanner. The MRI scanner is said to be integrated with the new AIR coils which are blanket like. Their blanket like structure is light weight and folds around patient’s head to provide better imaging. These features have helped in the growth of the market and will follow the same trend in coming years.

In December 2020, Canon Medical Systems Corporation (a subsidiary of Canon Inc.) received FDA clearance for its novel technology Compressed SPEEDER. This technology promotes faster scanning time for 3D sequences and provides fully reconstructed images in high resolution useful in applications pertaining to orthopaedics. This technology will help in the growth of the market in fore coming years.

Collaboration, joint ventures and other strategies by the market players is enhancing the company market in the MRI coils market which also provides the benefit for organisation to improve their offering for MRI coils market.

Major Points in the Report

To get a comprehensive overview of the MRI Coils market. To gain information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and their key strategies. To gain insights about the major regional insights in which the MRI Coils is flourishing. Recent industry trends and developments Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

Global MRI Coils Market Drivers:

Increase in prevalence of chronic diseases and rising geriatric population is anticipated to drive the growth of the MRI coils market.

The rise in awareness is leading to a rise in the use of MRI systems which in turn is giving rise to the demand for MRI coils fuelling the growth of the MRI coils market. Increase in adoption of refurbished and reused MRI products is acting as a restraint for the MRI coils market. Increasing healthcare expenditure and infrastructure across the world is acting as an opportunity for the MRI coils market to grow.

Global MRI Coils Market Restraints:

Strict regulations and standards for the approval and commercialization of MRI coils pose as a challenge for the MRI coils market

Global MRI Coils Market Scope and Market Size

The MRI coils market is segmented into five notable segments which are based on the product type, type, application, end user and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product type, the MRI coils market is segmented into phased array and quadrature. In 2021, phased array segment holds the highest market share as it produces higher signal-to-noise ratio producing high resolution images, ideal for diagnostic use, works well for vascular, neurological and orthopedic needs.

On the basis of type, the MRI coils market is segmented into volume coils, gradient coils, radiofrequency coils, surface and others. In 2021, radiofrequency coils segment holds the highest market share as it is sensitive in nature and provides good quality images of the anatomy under consideration.

On the basis of application, the MRI coils market is segmented into neuroimaging, cardiovascular, musculoskeletal, gastrointestinal, pediatric, breast and others. In 2021, neuroimaging segment holds the highest market share as it is capable of providing high quality images taking lesser time in the process of imaging.

On the basis of end user, the MRI coils market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic imaging centre and others. In 2021, hospitals segment is expected to grow due to increasing demand of advanced technology based magnetic resonance imaging devices among the end users.

On the basis of distribution channel, the MRI coils market is segmented into direct tenders and retail sales. In 2021, retail sales segment is expected to dominate because retail sales provide online platform to buy MRI coils that can be delivered at the desired destination.

