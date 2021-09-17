Global Motorcycle And Bicycle Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global motorcycle and bicycle market is expected to grow from $74.36 billion in 2020 to $78.3 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $109.74 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9%.

The motorcycle, bicycles and parts market consists of sales of motorcycle, bicycles and parts and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce motorcycles, scooters, tricycles and similar equipment and parts. The motorcycle and bicycle market is segmented into motorcycles and parts; bicycles and parts; motor scooters and other motorcycle and bicycle.

The motorcycle and bicycle market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the motorcycle and bicycle market are Yamaha, Honda, BMW, Harley Davidson, Kawasaki.

The global motorcycle and bicycle market is segmented –

1) By Type: Motorcycles And Parts, Bicycles And Parts, Motor Scooters, Other Motorcycle And Bicycle

2) By Distribution Channel: Independent Retailers, Online Sales

The motorcycle and bicycle market report describes and explains the global motorcycle and bicycle market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The motorcycle and bicycle report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global motorcycle and bicycle market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global motorcycle and bicycle market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

