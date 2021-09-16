Global Motor Vehicle Electrical & Electronic Equipment, Steering Suspension, & Interiors Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global motor vehicle electrical & electronic equipment, steering suspension, & interiors market is expected to grow from $484.85 billion in 2020 to $510.6 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $745.35 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 10%.

The motor vehicle electrical & electronic equipment, steering, suspension, & interiors market consists of sales of motor vehicle electrical & electronic equipment, steering, suspension, & interiors and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce and/or rebuild electrical and electronic equipment for motor vehicles and internal combustion engines, motor vehicle steering mechanisms and suspension components or motor vehicle seating, seats, seat frames, seat belts, and interior trimmings. The motor vehicle electrical & electronic equipment, steering suspension, & interiors market is segmented into motor vehicle electrical and electronic equipment; motor vehicle steering and suspension components (except spring) and motor vehicle seating and interior trim.

The motor vehicle electrical & electronic equipment, steering suspension, & interiors market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the motor vehicle electrical & electronic equipment, steering suspension, & interiors market are Bosch, Hyundai, Tennaco, DENSO, Hella

The global motor vehicle electrical & electronic equipment, steering suspension, & interiors market is segmented –

1) By Type: Motor Vehicle Electrical and Electronic Equipment, Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components (except Spring), Motor Vehicle Seating and Interior Trim

2) By Application: Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle

3) By End Use: OEM, Aftermarket

The motor vehicle electrical & electronic equipment, steering suspension, & interiors market report describes and explains the global motor vehicle electrical & electronic equipment, steering suspension, & interiors market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The motor vehicle electrical & electronic equipment, steering suspension, & interiors report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global motor vehicle electrical & electronic equipment, steering suspension, & interiors market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global motor vehicle electrical & electronic equipment, steering suspension, & interiors market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

