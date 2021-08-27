Global Motor Vehicle Electrical and Electronic Equipment Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global motor vehicle electrical and electronic equipment market is expected to grow from $45.6 billion in 2020 to $47.88 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $69.07 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 10%.

The motor vehicle electrical and electronic equipment market consists of sales of motor vehicle electrical and electronic equipment and related services used for motor vehicles including cars, buses, motorcycles, off-road vehicles, light trucks, and regular trucks. The electrical and electronic components of motor vehicles include battery, starter and alternator, fans, electric cooling, windshield washer pump, and windshield wiper systems. It also includes equipment that are electrically operated systems built into vehicles such as fuel injection systems, airbags, and advanced driver assistance systems.

The motor vehicle electrical and electronic equipment market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the motor vehicle electrical and electronic equipment market are Bosch, General Motors Corp., Tennaco, DENSO Manufacturing Tennessee, Delphi Corp, Hyundai, Hella, Technitrol Delaware Inc, Ford Motor Co., Technitrol Delaware Inc, Honeywell International Inc., Delphi Corp, Mars Inc., Raytheon Co., ZF TRW, ITT Federal Services Corp, Textron Inc., Cummins Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Hitachi Ltd, HGM Automotive, Delta Electronics, Atotech Deutschland.

The global motor vehicle electrical and electronic equipment market is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Lighting Equipment, Automatic Voltage And Voltage-Current Regulators, Insulated Ignition Wiring Sets, Generators For Internal Combustion Engines, Spark Plugs For Internal Combustion, Others

The motor vehicle electrical and electronic equipment market report describes and explains the global motor vehicle electrical and electronic equipment market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The motor vehicle electrical and electronic equipment report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global motor vehicle electrical and electronic equipment market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global motor vehicle electrical and electronic equipment market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

The Full Report Includes

Executive Summary Report Structure Motor Vehicle Electrical and Electronic Equipment Market Characteristics Motor Vehicle Electrical and Electronic Equipment Market Product Analysis Motor Vehicle Electrical and Electronic Equipment Market Supply Chain

…..

Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Motor Vehicle Electrical and Electronic Equipment Market Market Background: Machinery Manufacturing Market Recommendations Appendix Copyright And Disclaimer

