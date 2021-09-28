Global Motor Vehicle Body Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global motor vehicle body market was worth $398.58 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.76% and reach $599.87 billion by 2023.

The motor vehicle body market consists of sales of motor vehicle body and related services. Motor vehicle body industry establishments primarily engaged in manufacturing of automobile bodies such as truck, bus and coaches bodies.

The motor vehicle body market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

Some of the major players of the motor vehicle body market are Motor Coach Industries International, Blue Bird Global Corporation, Gillig, Mickey Truck Bodies, Utilimaster Corporation, Morgan Truck Body, Morgan Olson, McNeilus Companies, Truck Bodies & Equipment International, Reading Truck Body, Miller Industries, Cottrell, Auto Truck Group, VT Hackney, J. B. Poindexter & Co., Truck Accessories Group, The Heil Co, New Flyer of America, Gvw Group, A.R.E. Accessories, Metalsa-Roanoke, Ic Bus, Supreme Corporation, McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing, Volvo Trucks North America, Horton Vans, Volvo Group North America, The Larson Group, The Reading Group, Utilimaster Holdings, Bae Systems Resolution

The Global Motor Vehicle Body Market is segmented:

1) By Type Of Vehicle: Passenger Vehicle, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Trucks, Buses, Coaches

The motor vehicle body market report describes and explains the global motor vehicle body market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The motor vehicle body report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global motor vehicle body market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global motor vehicle body market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

The Full Report Includes

Executive Summary Report Structure Motor Vehicle Body Market Characteristics Motor Vehicle Body Market Product Analysis Motor Vehicle Body Market Supply Chain

…..

Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Motor Vehicle Body Market Market Background: Machinery Manufacturing Market Recommendations Appendix Copyright And Disclaimer

