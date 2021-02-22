Global Mortuary Equipment Market 2020 | Industry Size, Share, Demand, Manufacturers and Forecast 2027

The increase in the number of road accidents and work-related disasters has led the manufacturers to widen advanced mortuary equipment which is expected to fuel the market growth rate. The high mortality rate, rising investments and rapid advancements in the healthcare infrastructure, growing number of morgues and increase in number of private morgues for funeral services and increasing demand for automation has also led to the increased demand for mortuary equipment market over the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. In addition, the growing demand for preservation of corpses for research and forensic purposes along with technological advancements and automation will further offer tremendous growth opportunities for the mortuary equipment market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Mortuary equipment market is segmented on the basis of product type, usage and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on product type, the mortuary equipment market is segmented into trolleys, stretchers and lifts, refrigeration units, autopsy platforms and equipment, embalming workstations, cabinets, dissection tables and others.

On the basis of usage, the mortuary equipment market is segmented into manual and automated.

Mortuary equipment market has also been segmented based on the end user into hospitals, research and academics, forensic laboratories, private-morgues and others.

Mortuary Equipment Market Country Level Analysis

Mortuary equipment market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product type, usage and end user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the mortuary equipment market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the mortuary equipment market due to the accessibility of a large number of private mortuaries, hospital morgues and high adoption rate for technologically advanced products, while Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 due to the rapidly rising number of hospitals in private sector in this particular region.

Key Players:

The major players covered in the mortuary equipment market report are Roftek, SM Scientific Instruments Pvt. Ltd., KUGEL medical GmbH & Co. KG, LEEC Ltd, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Flexmort, Mortech Manufacturing Company, Inc., HYGECO, Mopec, Mortuary Lift Company, and C.F. di Ciro Fiocchetti & C. s.n.c., among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

