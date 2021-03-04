Global moles treatment market – Key Players, Size, Trends, Growth Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast To 2027

Skin moles are also known as melanocytic nevi is a condition of a skin characterized by dark spot on skin which is comprised of skin cells that have grown in a group rather than individually. It usually not serious, but it can be uncomfortable and creating a cosmetics concern.

According to a statistics published by the American Academy of Dermatology Association, it was estimated that 1 in 10 people in the U.S. has at least one atypical nevus. Rise in aesthetics concern and vulnerable skin moles populations are the key factor for growth of this market.

Market Drivers

High prevalence of skin moles and vulnerable Caucasian population is propelling the growth of this market

High demand of disease specific novel treatment can also act as a market driver

The competitive scenario of market and strategic collaborations may boost the market position

By Origin Type

Congenital Nevi

Acquired Moles

By location Type

Junctional Melanocytic Nevi

Intradermal Nevi

By Treatment

Medication Imiquimod Cream

Surgery Surgical Excision Surgical Shave Radio Surgery



Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, Subcommittee/Melanoma Prevention Working Group of the Eastern Cooperative Oncology Group released several standard and guidance for management of moderately dysplastic moles. This is expected to help manufacturer clarify regulation easily. This could offer a boost to the skin moles treatment market.

Competitive Analysis:

Global moles treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares global moles treatment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Players:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global moles treatment market are Bausch Health, Medtronic, Stryker Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Novartis AG, Perrigo Company plc, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Apotex Inc and others.

