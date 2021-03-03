Global Molecular Quality Controls Market to account to USD 307.45 million by 2027

Molecular quality controls market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 307.45 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.85% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The growing awareness amongst the physicians and patients regarding the benefits provided by molecular quality controls has been directly impacting the growth of the market.

Growing number of clinical laboratories, increasing adoption of third party quality control, increasing demand of external quality assessment support are some of the factors that will enhance the growth of the molecular quality controls market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, increasing investment for research activities and increasing demand of multi analyte controls will further create new opportunities for the growth of molecular quality controls market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Molecular quality controls market is segmented on the basis of product, analyte type, application and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on product, molecular quality controls market is segmented into independent controls, instrument-specific controls. Instrument-specific controls have been further segmented into PCR, DNA sequencing & NGS, other technologies.

Based on analyte type, molecular quality controls market is segmented into single-analyte controls and multi-analyte controls.

Based on application, molecular quality controls market is segmented into infectious diseases, oncology, genetic testing and other applications.

Molecular quality controls market has also been segmented based on the end user into clinical laboratories, hospitals, IVD manufacturers and contract research organizations, academic & research institutes, other end users.

The countries covered in the molecular quality controls market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Leading Key Players:

The major players covered in the molecular quality controls market report are SeraCare Life Sciences, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Microbiologics, Inc., ZeptoMetrix Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Abbott Laboratories, Quidel Corporation, Qnostics, Maine Molecular Quality Controls, INC., Danaher., Helena Biosciences Europe, SERO AS, Technopath Clinical Diagnostics, Randox Laboratories Ltd., among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Molecular quality controls market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to molecular quality controls market.

