Global Molecular Diagnostics Market Size, Trends & Growth Opportunity, Reagents & Kits, Instruments, and Software & Service Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), DNA Sequencing and NGS, Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology, DNA Microarrays, In Situ Hybridization and Forecast till 2027

Global Molecular Diagnostics Market was valued at USD 8.74 billion in 2019 which is expected to reach at USD 13.58 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 8.5%. Qualiket Research provide in depth analysis of global molecular diagnostics market with latest trends, and opportunities.

Molecular diagnostic technique is used to analyze and identify proteins or nucleic acids at a molecular level. This technique helps monitor and diagnose diseases as well as helpful to decide which therapy should be administered to patient. Also, this technique provides quantitative measurements which inform energy stage of care and management of health conditions.

The analysis of the market is based on the regions across the global level and regional level. Regionally, the report includes the key regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. Each region is examined more profoundly, with the latest trends, outlook, and promising opportunities in the market share over the review period of 2019.

Market Key Players

Major Key players are listed in global molecular diagnostics market report including Abbott Laboratories, Qiagen, Illumina, Hologic, Grifols, Diasorin, Danaher Corporation, Biomérieux, Becton, Dickinson and Company,and Agilent Technologies

Market Taxonomy

By Products and Services

Reagents & Kits

Instrument

Software & Service

By Technology

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

DNA Sequencing and NGS

Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology

DNA Microarrays

In Situ Hybridization

Others

By Application

Infectious Diseases

Oncology

Genetic Tests

Others

By End User

Hospital and Academics Laboratories

Reference Laboratories

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

