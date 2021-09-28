Global Molecular Diagnostics Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global molecular diagnostics market was worth $8.62 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.82% and reach $12.09 billion by 2023.

The molecular diagnostics market consists of sales of molecular diagnostics services and related products. Molecular diagnostics is a term used to describe a class of techniques that are used to examine biological markers in the genetic code (genome) of an organism and to determine how their cells express their genes as proteins.

The molecular diagnostics market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the molecular diagnostics market are Becton, BioMérieux SA., Danaher Corporation, Grifols, Hologic Inc., Novartis AG, QIAGEN, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Abbott, Dickinson and Company, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., BD, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Johnson & Johnson, Cepheid, Roche Diagnostics, Alere, Bayer AG, Dako, Sysmex Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Diasorin, Illumina, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Biocartis Group NV, Other players

The Global Molecular Diagnostics Market is segmented:

1) By Technology: Polymerase Chain Rreaction (PCR), DNA Sequencing, Next-Generation Sequencing

2) By Product: Instruments, Reagents and Consumables, Software & Services

3) By Application: Oncology, Pharmacogenomics, Infectious Diseases, Genetic Testing, Neurological Disease, Cardiovascular Disease, Microbiology, Others

4) By End-User: Hospitals, Laboratories, Others (Blood Banks, Home Health Agencies, and Nursing Homes)

The molecular diagnostics market report describes and explains the global molecular diagnostics market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The molecular diagnostics report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global molecular diagnostics market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global molecular diagnostics market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

