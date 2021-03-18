Global Molecular Biology Enzymes and Kits Market – Analysis and Forecast (2018-2024)

Molecular biology enzymes and kits are natural proteins created by living organisms and are extremely discerning biochemical catalysts. The global molecular biology enzymes and kits market is growing at a significant rate, due to the mounting occurrence of infectious diseases and genetic diseases. Different product contributed to the molecular biology enzymes and kits market size. The market has witnessed a high demand for kits and reagents over the last few years due to the necessity of recurrence buying of these single-use products and mounting drug research in the pharmaceutical industry.

Industry Dynamics

Growth Drivers

The technological developments in the life science industry, mounting occurrence of genetic disorders and infectious diseases and a budding number of genome projects are the primary growth drivers for the molecular biology enzymes and kits market. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2016 approximately 10.4 million people were suffering from tuberculosis and approximately 1.7 million people die from the disease. Moreover, according to WHO in 2015 approximately 887,000 deaths occurred due to complications of hepatitis B and in 2016 approximately one million people died from HIV related causes

Enlarged usage of personalized medicine and intensified research activities and R&D assets in the life science industry are also facilitating the growth of the molecular biology enzymes and kits market.

Industry Ecosystem

Globally, the manufacturing companies trying to enter the molecular biology enzymes and kits market are required to maintain stringent regulatory standards. Moreover, the high level of capital requirement also poses a major barrier for the entry of new players. This offers an edge to the established players in the industry competition.

Geographic Overview

Geographically, North America is the largest molecular biology enzymes and kits market as in the region the prevalence of conditions involving molecular diagnostics is increasing. Mounting research finance for genomics research, expanding number of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and escalating funds in research projects are also up surging growth of the North American molecular biology enzymes and kits market.

Asia-Pacific is observed to witness fastest growth in the market, due to mounting government concentration in biomedical and biotechnology industries. In addition, outsourcing of clinical research activities, mounting pharmaceutical industry and schemes by non-profit organizations are also creating a positive impact on the molecular biology enzymes and kits market growth in the region.

Competitive Insight

Key players in the molecular biology enzymes and kits market are catering the demand of these devices by investing on technologically advanced products in their product portfolio across the globe. In June 2018, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., opened the U.S. Precision Medicine Science Center (PMSC) in Cambridge, to develop analytical workflows which produce accurate molecular profiles of patients. New England Biolabs, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Illumina, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Qiagen N.V., Bio Basic Inc., Merck KGaA, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Takara Bio, Inc. and Promega Corporation are the key players offering molecular biology enzymes and kits.

