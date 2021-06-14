Global Modular UPS Market Swot, Development and Key Players Analysis Report
The global Modular UPS Market report scope includes a detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends. The report covers analysis of regional and country-level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies. The report scope includes a detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the market share.
Key market players include, Emerson Electric, Huawei, Schneider Electric, Eaton, Legrand, Rittal, AEG Power Solutions, Delta Electronics, Gamatronic,
The Modular UPS Market report has been categorized as below
By Component
- Solutions
- Services
By Solution
- Less than 50 kVA
- 51–100 kVA
- 101–250 kVA
- 251–500 kVA
- More than 501 kVA
By Service
- System Integration
- Revitalization, Support, and Maintenance
- Training, Education, and Consulting
By Organization Size
- Large Enterprises
- Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
By Vertical
- IT and Telecommunication
- Manufacturing
- Transportation and Logistics
- Healthcare and Life Sciences
- Energy and Utilities
- Government and Public Sector
- Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
- Others
By Region
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- UK
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
The largest market share is expected to be in the device integration segment. These facilities aid in the integration of modular UPS market systems with overall mechanical and electrical systems, which is crucial for achieving good business results. System integration programmes support customers in achieving successful power management and assisting the whole system in meeting evolving organisational needs. Many Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and other private companies provide system integration services with additional functionality and functionalities, as well as effective system implementation in businesses. The largest market is expected to be in the IT and telecommunications vertical, which is expected to expand at a substantial pace over the forecast period. The rapid and simple implementation of modular UPS systems is the primary reason for their widespread adoption. Enterprises benefit from modular UPS business structures because of their scalability, durability, versatility, and portability of components. During the forecast period, APAC is projected to rise at a faster pace. Increased infrastructure investment and modular UPS market innovations, as well as an increase in SMEs, vendor expansion in this area, and the development of new infrastructure capabilities to exploit next-generation technologies, are all factors that have pushed APAC to become a highly promising market.
