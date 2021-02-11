Global Modular & Prefabricated Construction Market Grow at a CAGR of 6.9% Steadily Till The End Of 2028

A new research report published by Fior Markets with the title Modular & Prefabricated Construction Market by Type (Permanent, Relocatable), Application (Educational, Healthcare, Industrial, Commercial, Residential), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2021 to 2028



The global modular & prefabricated construction market is expected to grow from USD 101.7 billion in 2020 to USD 173.44 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period 2021-2028. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period from 2021-2028. This growth is owing to factors like increasing population, expanding housing projects, and increased economic growth. Emerging economies like India, Brazil, and China are incredibly lucrative, considering their growth potential. On the other hand, the Europe region accounted for the major market share of 31.7% in the year 2020 and is anticipated to grow throughout the projected period. The large share of this segment was attributed to key factors such as the presence of a significant number of varied sized construction players in Europe, smart infrastructure & green energy promotion, and high investment in technology. In countries like Finland, Canada and Sweden, short daytime & freezing weather impede conventional building methods. In 2018, approximately 85% of new homes in Sweden were built using some type of modular engineering.

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post the COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

Modular & Prefabricated Construction Market by Type (Permanent, Relocatable), Application (Educational, Healthcare, Industrial, Commercial, Residential), Regions, and Global Forecast 2021-2028

Key players in the global modular & prefabricated construction market are Red Sea Housing, Kleusberg GmbH, Laing O’Rourke, ATCO Structures & Logistics, Algeco Scotsman, Katerra, Fluor Corporation, and Bechtel Corporation, among others. Key companies are mainly focusing on developing new products, forming partnerships, and joint ventures to gain significant market share in the global modular & prefabricated construction market.

The type segment consists of permanent and relocatable. The relocatable segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR over the forecast period because it has numerous end-users such as industrial corporations, healthcare clinics, schools, local governments, school boards, makeshift offices, and temporary hotels. Based on application, the global modular & prefabricated construction market has been divided into educational, healthcare, industrial, commercial, and residential. The residential segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 29.1% in the year 2020. The large share of this segment was attributed to key factors such as the rise in residential construction projects in the APAC region with rapid urbanization, growing population, and fast economic growth.

