Global Modular And Prefabricated Nonresidential Building Construction Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global modular and prefabricated nonresidential building construction market is expected grow from $43.61 billion in 2020 to $58.19 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $85.23 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 10%.

The modular and prefabricated non-residential building construction market consists of sales of modular and prefabricated buildings and related services for non-residential use.

The modular and prefabricated nonresidential building construction market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the modular and prefabricated nonresidential building construction market are Algeco Scotsman, Butler Manufacturing Company, Inc., Champion Home Builders, Inc., Red Sea Housing, Lindal Cedar Homes, Kirby Building Systems, Alan Pre-Fab Building Corp., ALHO Systembau GmbH, Allied Modular Building Systems Inc., American Buildings Company, Brytex Building Systems Inc., Cadolto Fertiggebaude GmbH & Co. KG, Consolis Service Co SA NV, Flexator AB, Lester Building Systems, LLC, Madison Industries Inc., NCI Building Systems, Inc., Normerica Building Systems, Inc., Nucor Building Systems, Rollalong Ltd., United Structures of America Inc., Varco Pruden Buildings, Inc., Whitley Manufacturing Company, Inc., Yves Cougnaud S.A., Katerra.

The global modular and prefabricated nonresidential building construction market is segmented –

1) By Type: Standard Metal, Agricultural Metal, Modular Nonmetal, Panelized Precast Nonmetal

2) By Application: Institutional, Industrial, Commercial, Agricultural

3) By End User: Private, Public

The modular and prefabricated nonresidential building construction market report describes and explains the global modular and prefabricated nonresidential building construction market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The modular and prefabricated nonresidential building construction report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global modular and prefabricated nonresidential building construction market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global modular and prefabricated nonresidential building construction market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

