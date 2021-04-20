Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market is expected to reach USD 89.9 billion by 2025 Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market is Estimated to Reach USD 63.3 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 89.9 billion by 2025, witnessing 7.3% CAGR during the forecast period (2020–2025)

The global mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) market is estimated to be valued at USD 63.3 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 89.9 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during 2020-2025.

Extensive utilization of services and data concerning mobile devices that is live-streaming and commerce based is further accentuating the growth of MVNO market across the globe.

There are several mobile network operators realizing significant investment from key players in order to progress and maintain prevailing infrastructure, which is the key factor driving the growth of the MVNO market, globally.

The substantial investments undertaken by key players in the market is majorly focused upon improving mobile broadband connectivity and network coverage that is further strengthening the growth of the MVNO market. However, augmented operational cost and reduced average revenue per user for MNO is expected to hamper the growth of the MVNO market across the globe.

On the basis of type, the MVNO market is segmented into discount, media, business, retail, roaming, migrant, M2M and telecom. Among these segments, M2M segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period due to increasing cellular connectivity across the globe, and increasing adoption of connecting devices.

On the basis of the operation model, the MVNO market is segmented into reseller MVNO, full MVNO and service operator MVNO. Among these segments, service operator MVNO is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period as it offers immense revenue network growth opportunities for enterprises by setting tariffs independent of retail prices.

On the basis of end-user, the MVNO market is segmented into consumer and enterprise. Among these two segments, enterprises segment is expected to witness higher CAGR during the forecast period as these networks are operators find enterprise market lucrative due to the high compliance and long-term relationship with the enterprises.

Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth of during the forecast period since various emerging economies such as India, Myanmar, Vietnam, and China are emphasizing efforts towards the enlargement of telecommunication facilities and modernization. The rampant growth of the telecommunications segment in this region is the major factor pertaining towards the growth of the MVNO market.

Key players operating in MNVO market are leveraging market growth through various mergers & acquisitions and collaboration of existing firms with several other enterprises that are helping the key players operating in MVNO industry to gain competitive advantage and hence provide improved services to its clients.

The key players operating in the global MVNO market include IBM Corporation, Appsee, Swrve, TUNE, Localytics, Amplitude, AppDynamics, Heap, AppsFlyer, Mixpanel, App Annie, Taplytics, Apptentive, Kochava, MOENGAGE, and CleverTap.