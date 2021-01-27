Global Mobile Robots in Logistics Market is expected to Grow at CAGR 20.04% by 2027 owing to Rising Investment in Drones for Automating Delivery Services Across Industries, says Absolute Markets Insights

Mobile robots assists the logistic industry to optimize repetitive tasks such as pick and pack, packing and transportation among others. This enables the logistics companies to automate tedious and dangerous tasks, thereby, attracting increased investment across the logistics industry. For instance, according to studies, the commercial drone segment experienced a rise in investment by 67% in 2020. The rising adoption of the mobile robots across various industries such as healthcare, e-commerce and manufacturing amongst others are attracting the venture capitalist to invest into the market. For instance, in 2019, The Rise Fund, an investment fund company, invested in Zipline, which is engaged in manufacturing drone for healthcare delivery services. This investment has enabled Zipline to expand its operations in South African countries like Ghana and Rwanda, thereby increasing the number of hospitals served by the company by 100 times. The investment by venture capitalist in commercial drones are expected to influence the growth of the mobile robots in the logistics market. For instance, the venture capital funding in the drone sector was recorded to be US$ 930 Mn in 2019. The high investment in this sector is attributed to the increasing adoption of the same by companies’ such as Amazon, who are utilizing drones for package delivery across countries like United States. For instance, Amazon introduced self-piloting drones to deliver good weighing 5 pounds in less than 30 minutes at the consumers’ door step. Similarly, companies like UPS and Google are also delivering packages through drones for offering better customer experience and optimizing operational efficiency. Thus, the rising adoption of robots in logistics is supplementing the growth of global mobile robots in logistics market.

The outbreak of the covid-19 pandemic has positively affected the global mobile robots in logistics market. The nationwide lockdown enforced by government authorities across developed and developing nations coupled with the social distancing norms laid down by authorities like World Health Organizations are influencing the demand for mobile robots across the logistics industry, so as to ensure uninterrupted supply of necessary items. Drones, for example, have experienced an increase in adoption for delivery of goods across regions like North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. For instance, United States recorded 15% increase in the registration of commercial drones since the outbreak of the corona virus (December 2019). Increasing government initiatives to promote the use of commercial drones by logistics companies are influencing the adoption of the same among organizations. For instance, across countries like United Kingdom, India, and Sri Lanka amongst others, Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has made drones deployment easier during the pandemic. For example, in United Kingdom, CAA has built air corridors for facilitating delivery of goods during the lockdown phase. This has influenced the adoption of drones among logistic companies like FedEx and Walgreens. For instance, Wing, Alphabet’s drone delivery company recorded an increase in demand in 2020. The drones were used by these companies for delivering self-isolators during the pandemic. This increase in demand of alternative method of delivery in logistic companies due to the pandemic is expected to influence the demand for mobile robots in logistics market across the globe over the forecast period.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of global mobile robots in logistics market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Global Mobile Robots in Logistics Market:

By Offerings

Mobile Robots

Mobile Robot Software

By Vertical

E-commerce

Healthcare

Hospitality

Manufacturing

Public Sector

Others

By Function

Pick and Place

Transportation

Palletizing and Depalletizing

Packaging

By Region

North America

S

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway

Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

