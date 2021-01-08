Global Mobile Robotics Market| Indoor Applications Projected to Be the Most Attractive Segment During 2020-2028 with Top Key Players Like Trimble Hungary, Anova Technologies, Wireless Excellence Ltd

Mobile robotics is the branch of science and technology, wherein developers create mobile robots that can move in any environment without the need of human intervention. Devices such as sensors, software, and other gears, are used to control these robots. Robotic technology such as unmanned ground vehicles, unmanned aerial vehicles, and autonomous underwater vehicles, are taken into consideration while studying mobile robotics market through various industry verticals.

The robotic technology is witnessing increased adoption in various commercial and industrial settings. For example, hospitals are now using autonomous mobile robots to move materials and track patient health. The military & defense sector uses professional service robots that are deployed for combat scenarios. Moreover, mobile robotics enhance the soldier’s capabilities by giving troops an advantage at the ground level. In addition, field robot, a professional service robot, is used in this sector for a variety of functions such as carrying heavy equipment, operating in life-threating situations to protect soldiers, and rescuing wounded soldiers in combat zones.

Key Market Players Profiled

Amazon Robotics

Boston Dynamics

Honda Motor Co. Ltd

iRobot Corporation

Kuka AG

Kongsberg Maritime

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Softbank Robotics

Ubtech Robotics Inc.

With advancements in robotics technology and increased flexibility in the use of robotics, robots cover a wide range of applications in the healthcare industry. Robots are used in hospitals, clinics, pharmaceutical companies, and by medical device manufacturers. The application of mobile robotics in the healthcare industry includes drugs transportation, specimen delivery, pick & place, and patient care. For instance, SwissLog, a German company that designs, develops, and delivers automation solutions to the healthcare industry, provides products such as TransCar AGV, Relay Autonomous Service robots, and Robo courier, for heavy-duty moving and patient care.

Mobile Robotics Market Segments:

By Product

UGV

UAV

AUV

By Component

Hardware Sensors Actuators Power supply Control system

Software

Support & Service

By Application

Logistics & Warehousing

Military & Defense

Healthcare

Domestic

Entertainment

Education

Agriculture & Forestry

Others

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Italy Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Latin America Middle East Africa



