Global Mobile Robotics Market Growth Analysis, Development Status and Outlook, Applications-Forecasts To 2027

Mobile robotics is defined as the branch of science and technology, wherein manufacturers create mobile robots which can move in any environment without the need of human intervention. Devices like software, sensors, and other gears, are used to control mobile robots. It is a type of automatic machine which is capable of locomotion; Perception, navigation, Localization, and locomotion are principle activities of the mobile robot.

Mobile robotics are gaining popularity in various sectors such as Logistics, Medical & Healthcare, Warehousing, and Defense. Mobile robotics helps in efficiently managing industry specific activities, overcomes human constraints & optimizes cost by saving HR expenses. Medical robots are used for various industry operations and to perform critical activities in which human life can be exposed to risk.

Market Drivers

The growing implementation of mobile robots by end users in the medical, defense, and agricultural sectors to harness their flexibility is expected to drive the growth of the global medical robots market growth during this forecast period. Mobile robot is an ideal platform repetitive task efficiently and helps in increasing overall applications efficiency is expected to favorably impact the mobile robotics market growth. The increase in demand for the automatic equipment from aerospace & defense industry and expansion of automation in the manufacturing industry will positively influence the market growth.

Ongoing development in the autonomous technology is a one of the major driving factors which are expected to boost the demand of mobile robots across the globe. Furthermore, autonomous mobile robots provide simple & efficient solutions to automate material handling & in-house transportation tasks. Also, these are collaborative robots which work along with humans as well as they are safe to operate in dynamic work environments. The increase in use of mobile robotics in healthcare industry in numerous applications including specimen delivery, drugs transportation, picks & place and patient care will positively contribute the market growth.

Market Restraints

High initial cost and challenges faced by mobile robots while working act as a major restraint which expected to hamper the global mobile robotics market growth during this forecast timeline. Also, communication and connectivity issues may hinder the market growth.

Regional Analysis

Also, Global Mobile Robotics Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

The Asia Pacific is expected to show significant growth in the global mobile robotics market over the forecast period due to strong demand for UAVs in Japan Australia, India, China, and South Korea. The increase in medical, agriculture, and industrial applications is expected to boost the target market in this region. The North America is expected to dominate research and development spending on UAV technology in near future.

Market key players

Various key operating players are listed in this report such as Kuka AG, Northrop Grumman Corporation, iRobot Corporation, UBTECH Robotics, Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Softbank Robotics, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Amazon Robotics, Kongsberg Maritime, and Boston Dynamics.

Market Taxonomy

By Product type

UGV

UAV

AUV

By Component

Software

Hardware

Support & Service

By Application

Military & Defense

Logistics & Warehousing

Domestic

Healthcare

Education

Entertainment

Agriculture & Forestry

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

