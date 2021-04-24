Global Mobile Payment Technologies Market – Analysis and Forecast (2018-2024)

Mobile payments are the transactions that are made possible by a monetary value

mobile network with a variety of mobile devices such as mobile terminals, cellular

phones, and smartphones. Mobile payment enables funds to be transferred in return

for the goods or services that need to be confirmed and carried out by the mobile

devices. Mobile payment systems also make payment instantaneous via a smartphone

possible for consumers. In addition, more and more smartphone users worldwide

are involved in the growth of the mobile payment technologies market.

Two kinds of mobile payment include payments for remote payments and proximity.

Among these segments, the proximity payment in the period forecasted is expected

to show the fastest growth, given that retailers seek extensively alternative solutions

that enhance their customers’ purchasing experience and thus increase their level of

satisfaction. Payment for proximity allows providers to develop a new

communication channel that helps effectively involve large consumers, and that

further reinforces mobile market growth worldwide.

The mobile payment technology market is industry-specific, divided into IT&T,

government, travel, and hospitality services, BFSI, medical care, retail, media &

entertainment, transportation, and logistics, and more. Among all these segments,

the retail sector will generate higher income by 2024, with providers constantly

looking for alternatives to enhance customer satisfaction.

In addition, apart from paying for cards or money, the retail providers such as

Samsung Pay and Apple Pay offer a range of mobile payment options to customers.

These applications allow customers to pay faster via an NFC platform. In addition,

increasing mobile payment domain within the retail domain boosts the worldwide

growth of mobile payment technologies.

An increased number of factors that expand on the growth of the mobile payment

technologies market are increasing in adopting cashless transactions, increasing the

the demand of easy, hassle-free purchases of merchandise, better communication

networks, the increased adoption of smartphone technology, and an increasing

recognition of clean transactions as necessary. Mobile payment technology has

increased its reach for almost every segment of the business by recognizing the

importance of cashless transactions amongst people. Mobile payment technologies

are available for all types of transactions, whether they are consumers or business-

business transactions.

In addition, all people involved in the exchange transactions require clean

transactions which are the key feature of mobile payment technology, removing the

window dressing obstacle and providing all the required information in the details of

all transactions. Furthermore, improvisation of communications networks and

smartphone adopted have made transactions of all sorts quiet and uncomfortable

both for consumers and for business-oriented transactions which drive the global

growth of mobile payment technologies.

The Asia-Pacific region geographically dominates the North American market in mobile

payment technologies. Asia-Pacific is attributable to a significant population in the

region, with increasing revenue of mobile payment technologies. In addition, Asia-

Pacific has the highest number of smartphone adoption because of the large young

generation population. Moreover, increasing initiatives taken in China and India by

government authorities to promote cashless transactions have highlighted the

demand in this region for mobile payment technologies.

Major actions to improve security for online payment platforms are taken by key

players in the market for mobile payment technologies. These steps include

companies working with security providers to create a different department

specifically to address the security issue. The important players take such steps to

give them a competitive edge in the global market. Alipay.com, General Motors

Company, MasterCard Inc., Samsung Group, Amazon.com, Inc., Apple Inc.,

Starbucks Corporation, PayPal holdings, Inc., Paytm, and Square, Inc., represent key

players in the mobile payment technology industry.

Latest News Update

WhatsApp is set to launch a payment service later this month, Indian’s largest

instant messaging platform. Devina Gupta of the BBC reports how this could

influence the mobile wallet market in the country for $400 trillion.

WhatsApp is currently testing a beta version of its payment app that some Indian

users have developed. It allows users to use the popular application to send and

receive money. The telephone is the first Internet exposure for most Indians and

WhatsApp is a giant in India’s growing mobile market, with more than 200 million

users.

Paytm belongs to the Softbank of Japan and China’s Alibaba and has about 300

million registered users, with a daily rate of about five million daily transactions.

Paytm said that overall traffic increased by 700 percent and application downloads

grew by 300 percent.

