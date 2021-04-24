Global Mobile Payment Technologies Market – Analysis and Forecast (2018-2024)
Two kinds of mobile payment include payments for remote payments and proximity.
Mobile payments are the transactions that are made possible by a monetary value
mobile network with a variety of mobile devices such as mobile terminals, cellular
phones, and smartphones. Mobile payment enables funds to be transferred in return
for the goods or services that need to be confirmed and carried out by the mobile
devices. Mobile payment systems also make payment instantaneous via a smartphone
possible for consumers. In addition, more and more smartphone users worldwide
are involved in the growth of the mobile payment technologies market.
Among these segments, the proximity payment in the period forecasted is expected
to show the fastest growth, given that retailers seek extensively alternative solutions
that enhance their customers’ purchasing experience and thus increase their level of
satisfaction. Payment for proximity allows providers to develop a new
communication channel that helps effectively involve large consumers, and that
further reinforces mobile market growth worldwide.
The mobile payment technology market is industry-specific, divided into IT&T,
government, travel, and hospitality services, BFSI, medical care, retail, media &
entertainment, transportation, and logistics, and more. Among all these segments,
the retail sector will generate higher income by 2024, with providers constantly
looking for alternatives to enhance customer satisfaction.
In addition, apart from paying for cards or money, the retail providers such as
Samsung Pay and Apple Pay offer a range of mobile payment options to customers.
These applications allow customers to pay faster via an NFC platform. In addition,
increasing mobile payment domain within the retail domain boosts the worldwide
growth of mobile payment technologies.
An increased number of factors that expand on the growth of the mobile payment
technologies market are increasing in adopting cashless transactions, increasing the
the demand of easy, hassle-free purchases of merchandise, better communication
networks, the increased adoption of smartphone technology, and an increasing
recognition of clean transactions as necessary. Mobile payment technology has
increased its reach for almost every segment of the business by recognizing the
importance of cashless transactions amongst people. Mobile payment technologies
are available for all types of transactions, whether they are consumers or business-
business transactions.
In addition, all people involved in the exchange transactions require clean
transactions which are the key feature of mobile payment technology, removing the
window dressing obstacle and providing all the required information in the details of
all transactions. Furthermore, improvisation of communications networks and
smartphone adopted have made transactions of all sorts quiet and uncomfortable
both for consumers and for business-oriented transactions which drive the global
growth of mobile payment technologies.
The Asia-Pacific region geographically dominates the North American market in mobile
payment technologies. Asia-Pacific is attributable to a significant population in the
region, with increasing revenue of mobile payment technologies. In addition, Asia-
Pacific has the highest number of smartphone adoption because of the large young
generation population. Moreover, increasing initiatives taken in China and India by
government authorities to promote cashless transactions have highlighted the
demand in this region for mobile payment technologies.
Major actions to improve security for online payment platforms are taken by key
players in the market for mobile payment technologies. These steps include
companies working with security providers to create a different department
specifically to address the security issue. The important players take such steps to
give them a competitive edge in the global market. Alipay.com, General Motors
Company, MasterCard Inc., Samsung Group, Amazon.com, Inc., Apple Inc.,
Starbucks Corporation, PayPal holdings, Inc., Paytm, and Square, Inc., represent key
players in the mobile payment technology industry.
Latest News Update
WhatsApp is set to launch a payment service later this month, Indian’s largest
instant messaging platform. Devina Gupta of the BBC reports how this could
influence the mobile wallet market in the country for $400 trillion.
WhatsApp is currently testing a beta version of its payment app that some Indian
users have developed. It allows users to use the popular application to send and
receive money. The telephone is the first Internet exposure for most Indians and
WhatsApp is a giant in India’s growing mobile market, with more than 200 million
users.
Paytm belongs to the Softbank of Japan and China’s Alibaba and has about 300
million registered users, with a daily rate of about five million daily transactions.
Paytm said that overall traffic increased by 700 percent and application downloads
grew by 300 percent.
