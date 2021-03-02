Global mobile medical apps market Size, Research Findings and Conclusion Forecast 2028

Data Bridge Market Research has recently added a concise research on the Global mobile medical apps market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026. A reliable report contains market data that can be relatively essential when it comes to dominate in the industry or make a mark in the market as a new emergent. It also strategically analyses the growth trends and future prospects. Moreover, this winning market report also provides strategic profiling of top players in the industry, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market. The report gives details about the top players and brands that are driving the market. A wide-ranging Global mobile medical apps market research report acts as a backbone for the success of business in any sector.

Global mobile medical apps market is registering a healthy CAGR of 34.20% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market can be attributed due to the advent of smartphones which has played a key role in the healthcare industry by making medical services easier which has also replaced the use of computer systems is expected to contribute to the market growth.

Market Definition

Mobile medical apps are a software application that runs on smartphones and other communication devices. The various medical accessories can be attached with the smartphones and tablets for the use. These mobile medicals apps are being widely used in the healthcare sector for data management, bookings, health educations, health information and health management. The new innovations are being done in the sector which facilitated the ease in the mobile medical healthcare apps. It enables the patients to reach the doctors globally at any time.

Competitive Analysis:

Mobile medical apps market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of mobile medical apps market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Points Which Are Focused In the Report

Historical and current market size and projection up to 2026. Detailed overview of parent market Changing market dynamics of the industry Changing market stats graphs Detailed overview of the market in terms of CAGR value, sales, import, export etc. Major players and brands associated with the market

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global mobile medical apps market are CISCO SYSTEMS INC., Medtronic, OMRON Corporation, AirStrip Technologies, AT&T Intellectual Property, Apple Inc., AliveCor Inc., Nokia, iHealth Labs Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Cerner Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., AgaMatrix, BioTelemetry Inc., athenahealth Inc., Nike Inc., Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, Fitbit Inc. and SkinVision, DXC Technology Company, OpenXcell and Algoworks among others.

Market Drivers

The surging adoption of smartphones, tablets and other mobile platforms is driving the growth of the market

The cost containment in healthcare delivery is booting the market growth

The healthcare services has a robust adoption of 3G and 4G networks which drives the market growth

The surging adoption of medical health apps for the management of chronic disease is propelling the market growth

Patient centric healthcare delivery has gained a lot of attention which has driven the market growth

Market Restraints

The lack of proper standard as well as regulation is hindering the market growth

The low guidance from physicians in choosing apps is hampering the market growth

The traditional healthcare providers are refusing the use of these application which is restraining the market growth

Market Segmentation:

Global mobile medical apps market By Product (Epocrates, Medscape Mobile, iRadiology, Nursing Central, Care360 Mobile, STAT ICD-9 LITE, Netter\’s Atlas of Human Anatomy, EMR Apps), Category (Care Management Apps, Medical Monitoring Apps, Health and Wellness Apps, Women Health Apps, Medication Management Apps, Others), Type (Non-Medical Devices Apps, Connected Medical Devices Apps, In-Built Devices Medical Apps), Application (Blood Glucose Meters, ECG Monitors, Blood Pressure Monitors, Pulse Oximeters, Neurological and Mental Health Apps, Sleep Apnea Monitoring Apps, Fitness Apps, Medical Reference Apps, Wellness Apps, Nutrition Apps, Personal Health Record Apps, Chronic Disease Management Apps, Diagnostic Apps, Remote Monitoring Apps, Reminder and Alert Apps, Consultation and Compliance Apps, Fertility Apps, Pregnancy Apps, Other Apps), Therapeutic Segments (Cardiovascular, Diabetes, Respiratory, Neurology, Others), End User (Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Payers), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, Medtronic had launched MyCareLink Heart, a medical app that can interact with pacemakers. The app is compatible with the pacemakers and sends the encrypted data to the app’s network. It has enables the secure communication of pacemakers with the patients with smartphones. This product launch will enable the more efficient patient engagement with their physicians which will expand the company user base.

In September 2017, MyMedicNow had launched a new medical app. This app had filled the market gap between patients and doctors. The app enables the patients to search for the particular doctor related to their medical condition. This product launch has helped the patients and doctors by expanding their reach which has enabled the increase in the user in the app.

Insights of the Study

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided for the period of 2020-2026 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities. Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of point of care test across Global. Key market players and their strategies have been provided to understand the competitive outlook of the industry. The study provides an in-depth analysis of the point of care test market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets. Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the report.

