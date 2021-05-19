Global Mobile Imaging Services Market Report 2020 History, Present and Future Trend

Global Mobile Imaging Services Market

Mobile imaging technology is mainly used in the diagnosis of diseases by providing detailed images of the body. It offers direct X-Ray, electrocardiogram (EKG) & ultrasound services to medical facilities and residential & private sector. Mobile imaging saves time of healthcare professionals by eliminating the need for transport to the hospital for imaging. The increase in prevalence of cardiovascular disease is also expected to fuel growth of the market.

The increase in demand for mobile imaging services due to growth in patient population, which result of growing incidences of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer, gastrointestinal & endocrinal disorders, neurological and lung disorders. For instance, as per the information provided by the American Heart Association’s Heart & Stroke Statistics 2019 Update, approximately 48% of all adults in the United States suffered from some type of cardiovascular disease in 2016.

The increase in adoption of mobile imaging services in emerging economies as well as significant development in digital radiology will create the opportunities to target market in the coming years.

Less flexibility of moving the mobile imaging units between different sites due to the requirement of re-configuration of the modality is anticipated to limit growth of the target market. Also, the mobile imaging modalities require frequent maintenance, which act as a major restraint and expected to hinder the global mobile imaging services market growth.

Regional Analysis

The North America region is most developed, followed by Europe, due to the exponential growth in remote patient monitoring & telehealth services is accelerating the growth of global mobile imaging services market growth. The United States is the largest mobile imaging services market, across the globe. These services provide convenience by effectively reducing the waiting time of patients. Also, the penetration of mobile imaging services is limited in APAC region, these services have been recently launched in this region including India & Malaysia.

The key operating players in the global Mobile Imaging Services Market are also profiled in detail in the report to offer readers with a complete understanding of the competitive landscape of the target market. Major competitive strategies employed by key operating players in the market are described in detail, so that readers can get an accurate image of what is working in the market & what is likely to bring them sustained success. Along with this, the report also of serves the readers with a handy guide to what to avoid in the Mobile Imaging Services Market & remain free from the major concerns plaguing the key players.

Kay Players

Various key players are listed in this report such as Accurate Imaging, Inc., InHealth Group, Imaging On Site, Inc., Front Range Mobile Imaging, Inc., DMS Health Technologies, Inc., Cobalt Diagnostic Imaging, Center for Diagnostic Imaging, Inc., Axiom Mobile Imaging, Atlantic Medical Imaging, Alliance HealthCare Services, Inc., etc.

Market Taxonomy

By Product Type

X-ray

Ultrasound

CT

PET/CT

MRI

Bone Densitometry

Mammography

By End User

Hospitals & Private Clinics

Sports Organizations

Home Healthcare Providers

Rehabilitation Centers

Geriatric Care & Hospice Agencies

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

