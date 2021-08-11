Global Mobile Imaging Services Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global mobile imaging services market is expected to grow from $14.36 billion in 2020 to $15.84 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.29%. The growth in the mobile imaging services market is mainly due to the increasing patient pool and awareness towards early diagnosis of diseases. The market is expected to reach $18.97 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4.61%.

The mobile imaging services market consists of sales of mobile imaging services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in providing imaging services such as computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and nuclear imaging services directly to medical facilities, homes and businesses. Through mobile equipment, it is possible to deliver imaging services patients having location or cost constraints. Mobile imaging services provide X-rays, EKGs, and ultrasounds delivered to medical facilities, families, and businesses. It is usually less expensive and quicker than third-party options, and it can help overwhelmed in-house imaging departments.

The mobile imaging services market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the mobile imaging services market are Accurate Imaging Inc., Alliance HealthCare Services Inc., Axiom Mobile Imaging, Carestream Health, Center for Diagnostic Imaging Inc., Cobalt Health, DMS Health Technologies Inc., Front Range Mobile Imaging Inc., Imaging On Site Inc., InHealth Group Limited, Interim Diagnostic Imaging LLC, Jacksonville Mobile Imaging Services Inc., Nuffield Health, Digirad Corporation, and TridentUSA Health Services.

The global mobile imaging services market is segmented –

1) By Product Type: X-Ray, Ultrasound, CT, MRI, Mammography, Bone Densitometry

2) By End User: Hospitals And Private Clinics, Home Healthcare Providers, Rehabilitation Centers, Geriatric Care And Hospice Agencies, Sports Organizations, Others

The mobile imaging services market report describes and explains the global mobile imaging services market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The mobile imaging services report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global mobile imaging services market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global mobile imaging services market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

