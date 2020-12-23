Global Mobile Health Platforms Market Size, Share, Latest Trends, Growth Opportunities and Forecast 2027:DBMR Updates

The Global Mobile Health Platforms Market study with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures is now released by Data Bridge Market Research. This Global Mobile Health Platforms Market report provides explanation about the detailed market analysis with inputs from industry experts. Competitive landscape in this report covers strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and strategies. The data and information regarding the industry are taken from trustworthy sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others and were checked and validated by the market experts. Gaining valuable market insights with the new skills, latest tools and innovative programs is sure to help your business achieve business goals.

Global Mobile Health Platforms Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 30.80 billion in 2018 to a projected value of USD 270.45 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 31.20% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing awareness amongst the population regarding the benefits and innovations in product offerings.

Focus of the report:

Competitive Analysis: Global Mobile Health Platforms Market

Global mobile health platforms market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of mobile health platforms market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors: Global Mobile Health Platforms Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the mobile health platforms market are Cisco; SAMSUNG; Capsule Technologies, Inc.; OMRON Corporation; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Fitbit, Inc.; AT&T Intellectual Property; Bayer AG; ResMed; Medtronic; Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.; athenahealth, Inc.; Cerner Corporation; Apple Inc.; Nokia; AirStrip Technologies; BioTelemetry, Inc.; AliveCor, Inc.; AgaMatrix; iHealth Labs Inc.; Wellmo Mobile Wellness Solutions MWS Oy and Mobile Health Management Services, Inc.

Market Definition: Global Mobile Health Platforms Market

Mobile health platforms are a form of advanced technological offering that provides consumer specific treatment and medical related services and products like diagnostic services, treatment and medicines, consultancy services, healthcare advices. These platforms connect the patients/consumers directly with the physicians/doctors, without the need for physical presence of any of the individuals.

Market Drivers:

Increasing prevalence and adoption of smart devices such as smartphones, tablets and wearable devices; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Increasing awareness regarding the benefits with the adoption of mobile healthcare management and services; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Market Restraints:

Concerns regarding the security of data, and cases of theft of data restrict the market from growing

Lack of confidence and promotion from physicians and doctors; this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2018, ResMed announced that they had acquired Propeller Health for USD 225 million to provide digital healthcare services to their consumers and patients for chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases.

In February 2018, Fitbit, Inc. announced that they had acquired Twine Health, Inc. With this acquisition Fitbit will be able to provide advanced mHealth tools and services to their consumers using their digital health platform.

In June 2017, athenahealth, Inc. announced that they had acquired Praxify Technologies Inc. With this acquisition athenahealth will be able to expand their mobile healthcare services and technological portfolio.

Segmentation: Global Mobile Health Platforms Market

By Service Type Monitoring Services Chronic Disease Management Post-Acute Care Services Independent Aging Solutions Diagnostic Services Self-Diagnosis Services Medical Call Centers Telemedicine Services Treatment Services Teleconsultation Remote Patient Monitoring Services Wellness & Fitness Solutions Others

By Device Type Body & Temperature Monitors Blood Glucose Monitors Cardiac Monitors Respiratory Monitors Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Hemodynamic Monitors Neurological Monitors Others

By Stake Holder Healthcare Providers Application/Content Providers Mobile Operators Others



Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global mobile health platforms market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

