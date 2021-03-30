Global Mobile C-Arm Equipment Market Report to Share Key Aspects of the Industry With the Details of Influence Factors

The Global Mobile C-Arm Equipment Market research report is an outstanding report which begins with a definite official summary pursued by a market review segment. This segment loans essential comprehension on differing large scale and microeconomic elements that steer development in driving keen utilities the executives market. The report likewise reveals insight into different market drivers, restrictions, dangers, and difficulties that effect development of Global Mobile C-Arm Equipment Market . Furthermore, the report conceals bits of knowledge over some significant organizations through their money related information, organization outline, items and administrations, key advancements market rivalry, technique investigation, SWOT Analysis, industry rivalry structure examination, and others.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Mobile C-Arm Equipment Market

Mobile C-arm equipment market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 4.8% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 2,646.33 million by 2027. The rising geriatric population, rising number of chronic diseases and growing early diagnosis rate are the major drivers which propelled the demand of the mobile C-arm equipment market in the forecast period.

The major players covered in the mobile C-arm equipment market report are GE Healthcare (A Subsidiary of GENERAL ELECTRIC), Hologic, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthineers AG, CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION (A subsidiary of Canon Inc.), NOVAmedtek, EcoRay, Assing S.p.A., BMI Biomedical International s.r.l., Eurocolumbus srl., ITALRAY, MS WESTFALIA GMBH, Shimadzu Corporation, DSM Imaging, GENORAY CO.,LTD., Villa Sistemi Medicali Spa., Ziehm Imaging GmbH, INTERMEDICAL S.r.l. IMD Group, Allengers and SIMAD s.r.l. among other domestic and global players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Many product launch and agreement are also initiated by the companies’ worldwide which are also accelerating the mobile C-arm equipment market.

For instance,

In February 2019, Koninklijke Philips N.V. announced the launched of Zenition, a new mobile C-arm imaging platform specially designed to enhance performance and workflow efficiency of operating room. The company enhanced their product portfolio after launching new product

In November 2018, Siemens Healthcare GmbH announced that they have received Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for their product Cios Spin. The company commercialized their product into the market and generated adequate revenue after receiving approval for their product

NOTE: This report takes into account the current and future impacts of COVID-19 on this industry and offers you an in-depth analysis of MOBILE C-ARM EQUIPMENT MARKET.

Collaboration, joint ventures and other strategies by the market player is enhancing the company market in the Mobile C-Arm Equipment market which also provides the benefit for organisation to improve their offering for mobile C-arm equipment.

Mobile C-arm is a type of medical imaging device which is based on x-ray technology and used to capture the image of human inner body. The device is in a C-shaped which is connected to the X-ray source and X-ray detector. The device is specialists in various medical applications such as surgery, orthopaedics, traumatology, vascular surgery and cardiology which use C-arms for intraoperative imaging.

Mobile C-arm is a type of advanced imaging technology based imaging modular which provide real time high-resolution X-ray images which helps the physician to monitor the disease or progress at any point during the operation and immediately make any corrections that may be required.

Mobile C-arm demand has increased as compared to the precise year with increasing demand of mobile C-arm in orthopaedic and trauma surgeries along with advancements in imaging technologies. In addition, the demand of mobile C-arm has increased with increasing healthcare expenditure and infrastructure across the world. For instance, International Society for Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes Research (ISPOR) has estimated an expected 56.19% rise by 2030 in healthcare expenditure in Asia-Pacific from 2015. Further, increasing usage of refurbished products and stringent regulations for commercialization is expected to restraint the usage of mobile C-arm and is expected to slow down the growth of the mobile C-arm equipment market in the forecast period.

The mobile C-arm market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the mobile C-arm market scenario contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

Mobile C-Arm Equipment Market Country Level Analysis

To comprehend Mobile C-Arm Equipment Market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Mobile C-Arm Equipment Market market is analyzed across major global regions.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Global Mobile C-Arm Equipment Market Scope and Market Size

Global mobile C-arm equipment market is segmented into five notable segments which are based on the basis of type, technology, application, end user and distribution channel.

On the basis of type, the mobile C-arm equipment market is segmented into mini C-arms, full size C-arm, 2D mobile C-arms and 3D mobile C-arms. In 2020, mini C-arms segment is expected to dominate the mobile C-arm equipment market with continuous increase in adoption of mini C-arms in orthopaedic and trauma surgeries, cardiovascular surgeries, neuro surgeries, gastrointestinal surgeries, pain management, general surgery and urology surgeries for high-resolution X-ray images in real time.

On the basis of technology, the mobile C-arm equipment market is segmented into image intensifiers and flat panel. In 2020, image intensifiers segment is expected to dominate the mobile C-arm equipment market due to increasing demand of image intensifiers mobile C-arm equipment for orthopaedic surgeries, cardiovascular surgeries, neuro surgeries, gastrointestinal surgeries, pain management, general surgery and urology surgeries. Image intensifiers help to increase image quality, image quality over time and lower patient dose. Further, image intensifiers helps radiologists to see object structure more easily than fluorescent screens alone.

On the basis of application, the mobile C-arm equipment market is segmented into orthopaedic and trauma surgeries, cardiovascular surgeries, neuro surgeries, gastrointestinal surgeries, pain management, general surgery, urology and others. In 2020, orthopaedic and trauma surgeries segment is expected to dominate the mobile C-arm equipment market due to increasing adoption of mobile C-arm equipment as a X-ray source, primarily for fluoroscopic intraoperative imaging during orthopaedic, surgical and emergency care procedures.

On the basis of end user, the mobile C-arm equipment market is segmented into hospital, diagnostic centres, speciality clinics and others. In 2020, hospital segment is expected to dominate the mobile C-arm equipment market as the hospitals are using mobile C-arm equipment for orthopaedic and trauma surgeries, cardiovascular surgeries, neuro surgeries, gastrointestinal surgeries, pain management, general surgery and urology surgeries. Further, hospitals are one of the first contact point and the most trustable option for the patients in various countries.

On the basis of distribution channel, the mobile C-arm equipment market is segmented into direct tender and retail sales. In 2020, direct tender segment is expected to dominate the mobile C-arm equipment market as most of the diagnostic centres, hospitals, specialty clinics prefer to opt for direct tender for seeking the benefits of bulk buying, discounts and easy availability of products.

Strategic Initiatives by Manufacturers is creating New Opportunities for Players in the Mobile C-Arm Equipment Market

Mobile C-arm equipment market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in aesthetic industry with mobile C-arm equipment sales, impact of advancement in the mobile C-arm equipment and changes in regulatory scenarios with their support for the mobile C-arm equipment market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Competitive Landscape and Mobile C-Arm Equipment Market Share Analysis

Mobile C-arm equipment market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breath, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the company’s focus related to mobile C-arm equipment market.

The Mobile C-Arm Equipment Market report provides insights on the following pointers:-

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by your competitors and leading organizations Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the market To gain insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the “Mobile C-Arm Equipment Market” and its commercial landscape Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the product approvals, R&D activities, and product launches in the Mobile C-Arm Equipment Market To understand the future outlook and prospects for Mobile C-Arm Equipment Market analysis and forecast.

