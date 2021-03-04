Global Mobile BI (Business Intelligence) Market Report 2021 by Companies Profiles, Trend, Business Competitors, Growing Demand, Cost Structure, Developments and Forecast 2027
Global Mobile BI Market is valued approximately USD 5.9 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 22% over the forecast period 2019-2026. The mobile BI is used to gain the flow of analytical business information at any time and from any location, which helps end user to improve their daily operations as well as speeds up the decision-making process. The demand for mobile BI has been increasing due to increase in number of smartphone users throughout the world. Integration of IOT is enabling the mobile BI market to grow, as IOT permits mobile devices to analyze, communicate and share data about the world via network and cloud-based software platforms. As organizations have growing access to the real time data, that enhances the growth of Mobile BI market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.
The regional analysis of global Mobile BI market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the ongoing technological advancements in the manufacturing sector and the increasing penetration of high-speed internet connectivity. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as rising disposable income, real time accessing information, and consumer dependency towards mobile devices would create lucrative growth prospects for the Mobile BI market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
International Business Machines CORPORATION
Information Builders
Microsoft Corporation
MicroStrategy Incorporated
Oracle Corporation
Sap SE
SAS Institute, Inc.
Tableau Software
Tibco Software
Yellowfin International Pty Ltd.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Software
Services
By Application:
Fraud and Security management
Sale and Marketing management
Predictive Asset management
Risk and Compliance management
Supply chain management and Operations
Others
By Industry Vertical:
Banking, Financial Services and insurance
It & Telecom
Retail & E-commerce
Healthcare & Life Science
Government & Defense
energy & Utilities
Media & Entertainment
others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year“ 2016-,2017
Base year“ 2018
Forecast period“ 2019 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Mobile BI Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Table of Content:
Market Overview: The report begins with this section where product overview and highlights of product and application segments of the Global Mobile BI (Business Intelligence) Market are provided. Highlights of the segmentation study include price, revenue, sales, sales growth rate, and market share by product.
Competition by Company: Here, the competition in the Worldwide Global Mobile BI (Business Intelligence) Market is analyzed, By price, revenue, sales, and market share by company, market rate, competitive situations Landscape, and latest trends, merger, expansion, acquisition, and market shares of top companies.
Company Profiles and Sales Data: As the name suggests, this section gives the sales data of key players of the Global Mobile BI (Business Intelligence) Market as well as some useful information on their business. It talks about the gross margin, price, revenue, products, and their specifications, type, applications, competitors, manufacturing base, and the main business of key players operating in the Global Mobile BI (Business Intelligence) Market.
Market Status and Outlook by Region: In this section, the report discusses about gross margin, sales, revenue, production, market share, CAGR, and market size by region. Here, the Global Mobile BI (Business Intelligence) Market is deeply analyzed on the basis of regions and countries such as North America, Europe, China, India, Japan, and the MEA.
Application or End User: This section of the research study shows how different end-user/application segments contribute to the Global Mobile BI (Business Intelligence) Market.
Market Forecast: Here, the report offers a complete forecast of the Global Mobile BI (Business Intelligence) Market by product, application, and region. It also offers global sales and revenue forecast for all years of the forecast period.
Research Findings and Conclusion: This is one of the last sections of the report where the findings of the analysts and the conclusion of the research study are provided.
