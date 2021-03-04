Global Mobile BI (Business Intelligence) Market Report 2021 by Companies Profiles, Trend, Business Competitors, Growing Demand, Cost Structure, Developments and Forecast 2027

Research report on “Mobile BI (Business Intelligence) Market size | Industry Segment by Applications, by Type, Regional Outlook, Market Demand, Latest Trends, Mobile BI (Business Intelligence) Industry Share & Revenue by Manufacturers, Company Profiles, Growth Forecasts – 2025.” Analyzes current market size and upcoming 5 years growth of this industry.

Report Covers Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, CAGR, Trends, Forecast And Business Opportunity.

Download Premium Sample Copy Of This Report: https://brandessenceresearch.biz/Request/Sample?ResearchPostId=141621&RequestType=Sample

Global Mobile BI Market is valued approximately USD 5.9 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 22% over the forecast period 2019-2026. The mobile BI is used to gain the flow of analytical business information at any time and from any location, which helps end user to improve their daily operations as well as speeds up the decision-making process. The demand for mobile BI has been increasing due to increase in number of smartphone users throughout the world. Integration of IOT is enabling the mobile BI market to grow, as IOT permits mobile devices to analyze, communicate and share data about the world via network and cloud-based software platforms. As organizations have growing access to the real time data, that enhances the growth of Mobile BI market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The regional analysis of global Mobile BI market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the ongoing technological advancements in the manufacturing sector and the increasing penetration of high-speed internet connectivity. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as rising disposable income, real time accessing information, and consumer dependency towards mobile devices would create lucrative growth prospects for the Mobile BI market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

International Business Machines CORPORATION

Information Builders

Microsoft Corporation

MicroStrategy Incorporated

Oracle Corporation

Sap SE

SAS Institute, Inc.

Tableau Software

Tibco Software

Yellowfin International Pty Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Software

Services

By Application:

Fraud and Security management

Sale and Marketing management

Predictive Asset management

Risk and Compliance management

Supply chain management and Operations

Others

By Industry Vertical:

Banking, Financial Services and insurance

It & Telecom

Retail & E-commerce

Healthcare & Life Science

Government & Defense

energy & Utilities

Media & Entertainment

others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year“ 2016-,2017

Base year“ 2018

Forecast period“ 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Mobile BI Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? : https://brandessenceresearch.biz/Request/Sample?ResearchPostId=141621&RequestType=Customization

Table of Content:

Market Overview: The report begins with this section where product overview and highlights of product and application segments of the Global Mobile BI (Business Intelligence) Market are provided. Highlights of the segmentation study include price, revenue, sales, sales growth rate, and market share by product.

Competition by Company: Here, the competition in the Worldwide Global Mobile BI (Business Intelligence) Market is analyzed, By price, revenue, sales, and market share by company, market rate, competitive situations Landscape, and latest trends, merger, expansion, acquisition, and market shares of top companies.

Company Profiles and Sales Data: As the name suggests, this section gives the sales data of key players of the Global Mobile BI (Business Intelligence) Market as well as some useful information on their business. It talks about the gross margin, price, revenue, products, and their specifications, type, applications, competitors, manufacturing base, and the main business of key players operating in the Global Mobile BI (Business Intelligence) Market.

Market Status and Outlook by Region: In this section, the report discusses about gross margin, sales, revenue, production, market share, CAGR, and market size by region. Here, the Global Mobile BI (Business Intelligence) Market is deeply analyzed on the basis of regions and countries such as North America, Europe, China, India, Japan, and the MEA.

Application or End User: This section of the research study shows how different end-user/application segments contribute to the Global Mobile BI (Business Intelligence) Market.

Market Forecast: Here, the report offers a complete forecast of the Global Mobile BI (Business Intelligence) Market by product, application, and region. It also offers global sales and revenue forecast for all years of the forecast period.

Research Findings and Conclusion: This is one of the last sections of the report where the findings of the analysts and the conclusion of the research study are provided.

About Us:

We publish market research reports & business insights produced by highly qualified and experienced industry analysts. Our research reports are available in a wide range of industry verticals including aviation, food & beverage, healthcare, ICT, Construction, Chemicals and lot more. Brand Essence Market Research report will be best fit for senior executives, business development managers, marketing managers, consultants, CEOs, CIOs, COOs, and Directors, governments, agencies, organizations and Ph.D. Students.