Global Mirror Coatings Market – Analysis and Forecast (2018-2024)

Mirror coatings are used to produce effects on spectacular lenses from light shimmer

to a total mirror coat. These coatings are produced by the interference layer vacuum

deposition and can be accomplished by constructive interference. The intensity of

the perceived coating on the mirror depends on the basic tint of the lens. As mirrors

are an integral part of various applications, including automotive, transport, housing, and so on, the global mirror coatings market registers substantial market

development due to the increased use of mirrors in various end-user industries and

applications.

The mirrors are classified into polyurethane, epoxy, acrylic, and other products based

on resin type. Both, due to their property of providing extremely long-lasting, are

predicted to be the highest CAGR group in the coming years. In addition, increased

use of polyurethane coatings in commercial buildings, decorations, solar panels, and

other buildings lead to the growth of the industry.

The mirror coating market is categorized based on technology as solvent-based,

water-based, nano, and other products. Of all these, the fastest growth in the

market in the forecast period is expected for nano-coating. This is due to the

increasing preference in the solar power industry for advanced materials, which is

pushing manufacturers to invest in more innovative solution technologies that result

in market development. In addition, these coatings provide protection against

rusting, microbial attacks, corrosion-protecting substrate, and other products,

contributing to growing market demand for nano-coated mirrors.

The market for mirror coatings is divided into silver, aluminum, and other items based

on a substrate. The most critical aspect of these products is aluminum coating in the

overall market. The mirrors covered in aluminum are cheaper and easier to maintain.

However, aluminum-coated mirrors represent 90 percent of the visible range of light

and reflect about 95% of silver-coated mirrors.

The market for mirror coatings is divided into architectural, automotive and

transport, decorative, solar, and other sectors dependent on application. The

demands of mirrors in any application are increasing; however, the market in

architectural applications should bear witness to the highest demand for these

coatings.

Growing demand for the construction industry’s mirrors and increasing requirements

for the solar industry are the major drivers of the growth of the market for mirror

coatings in recent years. The demand for mirrors in the construction industry is

rising significantly due to the growing demand for decorative buildings. The rising

demand for mirrors, therefore, drives demand for coating and contributes to market

development.

The Asia-Pacific mirror coating markets are expected to be the world’s fastest-growing market, due to rising demand by the region’s growing and developing

manufacturing industries. In addition, the growing auto industry in the region is

contributing to market growth in the region, particularly in countries such as China,

India, Japan, and others. Growth in these industries drives demand for mirrors,

which ultimately drives demand for coatings used for further use in these mirrors.

Different players invest in the market to win the market effectively by supplying

customers with creative strategies and goods. Some of the main players operating

on the mirror coating markets are: Arkema Company, Sherwin-Williams Corp., Vitro,

S.A.B. de C.V., Fenzi, Ferro, Tianjin xine Lihua Color Materials Co., Ltd., Casix, Vitro,

S.A.B., Mader Group, and Pearl Coating.

Latest News Update

During the analytical era, Mirror Coatings will rise by a projected US$378 million

worldwide due to a revised compounded annual increase rate (CAGR) of 6.4%

during the COVID-19 crisis and the coming economic recession. Polyurethane is

expected to increase over 7.1 percent and to hit $589,2 million at the end of the

analysis period as one segment analyzed and assessed in the present report.

In this background and in the shifting sentiments of geopolitics, industry, and

customers, the second-largest economy in the world will expand at 10,6 percent

over the next few years and add about $100,1 million to the addressable market

opportunities. Continuous monitoring of potential new post-COVID-19 world order

signs is an absolute must for aspiring companies and their clever leaders who aspire

to compete in an evolving Mirror Coatings market. The validated commitments of

consumer influencers whose views overlay every other research methodology are

the basis for each research perspective.

