Global Mirror Coatings Market – Analysis and Forecast (2018-2024)
These coatings are produced by the interference layer vacuum deposition and can be accomplished by constructive interference.
Mirror coatings are used to produce effects on spectacular lenses from light shimmer
to a total mirror coat. These coatings are produced by the interference layer vacuum
deposition and can be accomplished by constructive interference. The intensity of
the perceived coating on the mirror depends on the basic tint of the lens. As mirrors
are an integral part of various applications, including automotive, transport, housing, and so on, the global mirror coatings market registers substantial market
development due to the increased use of mirrors in various end-user industries and
applications.
The mirrors are classified into polyurethane, epoxy, acrylic, and other products based
on resin type. Both, due to their property of providing extremely long-lasting, are
predicted to be the highest CAGR group in the coming years. In addition, increased
use of polyurethane coatings in commercial buildings, decorations, solar panels, and
other buildings lead to the growth of the industry.
The mirror coating market is categorized based on technology as solvent-based,
water-based, nano, and other products. Of all these, the fastest growth in the
market in the forecast period is expected for nano-coating. This is due to the
increasing preference in the solar power industry for advanced materials, which is
pushing manufacturers to invest in more innovative solution technologies that result
in market development. In addition, these coatings provide protection against
rusting, microbial attacks, corrosion-protecting substrate, and other products,
contributing to growing market demand for nano-coated mirrors.
The market for mirror coatings is divided into silver, aluminum, and other items based
on a substrate. The most critical aspect of these products is aluminum coating in the
overall market. The mirrors covered in aluminum are cheaper and easier to maintain.
However, aluminum-coated mirrors represent 90 percent of the visible range of light
and reflect about 95% of silver-coated mirrors.
The market for mirror coatings is divided into architectural, automotive and
transport, decorative, solar, and other sectors dependent on application. The
demands of mirrors in any application are increasing; however, the market in
architectural applications should bear witness to the highest demand for these
coatings.
Growing demand for the construction industry’s mirrors and increasing requirements
for the solar industry are the major drivers of the growth of the market for mirror
coatings in recent years. The demand for mirrors in the construction industry is
rising significantly due to the growing demand for decorative buildings. The rising
demand for mirrors, therefore, drives demand for coating and contributes to market
development.
The Asia-Pacific mirror coating markets are expected to be the world’s fastest-growing market, due to rising demand by the region’s growing and developing
manufacturing industries. In addition, the growing auto industry in the region is
contributing to market growth in the region, particularly in countries such as China,
India, Japan, and others. Growth in these industries drives demand for mirrors,
which ultimately drives demand for coatings used for further use in these mirrors.
Different players invest in the market to win the market effectively by supplying
customers with creative strategies and goods. Some of the main players operating
on the mirror coating markets are: Arkema Company, Sherwin-Williams Corp., Vitro,
S.A.B. de C.V., Fenzi, Ferro, Tianjin xine Lihua Color Materials Co., Ltd., Casix, Vitro,
S.A.B., Mader Group, and Pearl Coating.
Latest News Update
During the analytical era, Mirror Coatings will rise by a projected US$378 million
worldwide due to a revised compounded annual increase rate (CAGR) of 6.4%
during the COVID-19 crisis and the coming economic recession. Polyurethane is
expected to increase over 7.1 percent and to hit $589,2 million at the end of the
analysis period as one segment analyzed and assessed in the present report.
In this background and in the shifting sentiments of geopolitics, industry, and
customers, the second-largest economy in the world will expand at 10,6 percent
over the next few years and add about $100,1 million to the addressable market
opportunities. Continuous monitoring of potential new post-COVID-19 world order
signs is an absolute must for aspiring companies and their clever leaders who aspire
to compete in an evolving Mirror Coatings market. The validated commitments of
consumer influencers whose views overlay every other research methodology are
the basis for each research perspective.
