Global Mining Machinery And Equipment Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview
The Business Research Company’s ‘Mining Machinery And Equipment Market 2021 - By Product Type (Underground Mining Machinery, Surface Mining Machinery, Drills And Breakers, Crushing, Pulverizing, And Screening Equipment, Mineral Processing Machinery), By Function Type (Transportation, Processing, Excavation), By Application (Coal, Minerals, Metals) And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030’ is the most comprehensive report available on this market. It covers 60 geographies and thus helps gain a truly global perspective of the market. The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography as well as the size of the market by region and by country. It also compares the market’s historic and forecast growth while highlighting important trends and strategies that template market players can adopt.
The global mining machinery and equipment market reached a value of nearly $19,940.3 million in 2020, having decreased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -2.0% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $19,940.3 million in 2020 to $36,095.3 million in 2025 at a rate of 12.6%. The mining machinery and equipment market is expected to grow from $36,095.3 million in 2025 to $55,100.4 million in 2030 at a CAGR of 8.8%.
The mining machinery and equipment market consists of the sales of mining machinery and equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that are engaged in manufacturing mining machinery and equipment, such as underground mining machinery, surface mining machinery, drills and breakers, crushing, pulverizing and screening equipment and mineral processing machinery.
The mining machinery and equipment market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.
Some of the major players of the mining machinery and equipment market are Caterpillar Inc., Sandvik AB, Komatsu Ltd., Liebherr, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.
The mining machinery and equipment market is segmented by product type, by function type, by application and by geography.?
By Product Type-
The mining machinery and equipment market is segmented by product type into
-
- a) Underground Mining Machinery
- b) Surface Mining Machinery
- c) Drills And Breakers
- d) Crushing, Pulverizing, And Screening Equipment
- e) Mineral Processing Machinery
- f) Others
By Function Type –
The mining machinery and equipment market is segmented by function type into
-
- a) Transportation
- b) Processing
- c) Excavation
By Application – The mining machinery and equipment market is segmented by application into
-
- a) Coal
- b) Minerals
- c) Metals
The mining machinery and equipment report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.
The countries covered in the global mining machinery and equipment market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.
The regions covered in the global mining machinery and equipment market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.
