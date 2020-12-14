Global Mining Equipment Market 2020 Share, Trends, Segmentation and Forecast by 2025

Mining Equipment Market is valued at USD 116.78 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 206.05 Billion by 2025 with CAGR of 8.45% over the forecast period.

Brandessece Market Research recently added the Mining Equipment Market research report which offers a thorough study of the market scenario regarding the market size, share, demand, growth, trends, and forecast from 2020-2026. The report deals with the impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted exports, imports, demand and trends in the industry and is expected to have some economic impact on the market. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the impact of the pandemic across the industry and provides insights into a post-COVID-19 market scenario.

Market Analysis of Mining Equipment-

Mining Equipment Market is segmented on basis of into type, application and region & country level. On the basis of type, the mining equipment market is classified into mineral processing equipment, surface mining equipment and underground mining equipment. On the basis of area of application, the market is classified into metal mining, mineral mining, and coal mining.

The regions covered in this Mining Equipment Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, the market of mining equipment is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, Middle East Asia (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt) GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players–

Some major key players for global mining equipment market are AB Volvo, Caterpillar Inc., Deere & Company, Doosan Corporation, Epiroc AB, Hitachi, Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Liebherr-International AG, Metso Corporation, and Sandvik AB and others.

Increasing Demand of Advanced Mining Equipment is Driving the Global Mining Equipment Market.

The population growth rate, urbanization in China and other Asian countries, continued requirement of developed countries has generated high demand for minerals and metals which in turn propels the mining equipment market. Studies have demonstrated that when per capita income in a country reaches USD 5,000–10,000 per year, metal demand increases quickly in that particular region. The new mining equipment sare equipped with advanced technological sensors, cameras and automation systems that provides the operator to work more efficiently with improvement in production and less human resources, results in increasing investment in mining equipment by mining industry. Automation of physical mining jobs plays a vital role for easy day-to-day operations in mining industry.

Digital mining means compact labor power and increased automation across the value chain which fosters the mining equipment market growth. A new paper from the World Economic Forum and Accenture estimates that digitization could convey more than USD 425 Billion of value for the mining industry, customers, society and environment over the next 5 years to 2025. The mining industry is accepting innovative mining equipment like self-driving ore trucks and robotic mining drills and assistants, with the aim to make mining a man-less job. For example, the automated blast-hole drill system enables an operator using a single console at a location remote from the machinery to operate multiple drill rigs from multiple manufacturers. This trend in turn is helping the mining equipment market expansion. Adverse effect on environment and stringent government policies regarding mining activities may the hamper market growth.

Asia Pacific is Expected to Dominate the Global Mining Equipment Market

Asia pacific is dominating the global mining equipment market with highest market share of 63.51%. South and East Asia, led by new financial centers India and China, is leading the mining and metals segment globally by merger & acquisition as well as by investment activities with North American and European major players. North America is second dominating country in mining equipment market with the CAGR of 6.53% within the forecast period owing to the government supportive regulations and policies regarding mining safety, employment, environment, and equipment in this region. Europe is expected to witness a significant growth with a CAGR of 4.02%.

Market Segmentation:–

By Type:

Mineral Processing Equipment

Surface Mining Equipment

Underground Mining Equipment

By Area of Application:

Metal Mining

Mineral Mining

Coal Mining

By Regional & Country Analysis:

North America, US, Mexico, Chily, Canada, Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Asia Pacific, China, South Korea, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Latin America, Brazil, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

