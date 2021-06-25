Global Minimally Invasive Surgery Market 2021 Trends, Demand and Scope with Outlook, Business Strategies and Forecast 2028

Global MINIMALLY INVASIVE SURGERY Market is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, market size, sales volume, leading segments and geographical analysis. Outstanding practice models and excellent method of research has been utilized to generate this MINIMALLY INVASIVE SURGERY report that aids businesses to uncover the greatest opportunities to prosper in the market. Easy to understand research method and employment of excellent tools and techniques make this MINIMALLY INVASIVE SURGERY market research report exceptional. The report considers significant product developments and tracks recent acquisitions, mergers and research in the ABC industry by the key players.

The Global Minimally Invasive Surgery Market is registering a healthy CAGR of 12.50% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market value can be attributed due to the rising incidences and cases of surgeries worldwide and increasing diagnosis of appendicitis, cancer, cardiovascular diseases can fuel the growth of the market. The less complications, quicker recovery, minimal blood loss, and shorter time in hospital are some of the factors due to which the surgeons are preferring minimally invasive surgery over the traditional surgery.

Global Minimally Invasive Surgery Market By Product Type (Surgical Devices, Monitoring and Visualization Systems, Laparoscopy Devices, Endosurgical Equipment, Electrosurgical Equipment), Application (Gastrointestinal Surgery, Gynecology Surgery, Urology Surgery, Cosmetic Surgery, Thoracic Surgery, Vascular Surgery, Orthopedic and Spine Surgery, Bariatric Surgery, Breast Surgery, Cardiac Surgery, Adrenalectomy Surgery, Anti-Reflux Surgery, Cancer Surgery, Cholecystectomy Surgery, Colectomy Surgery, Colon and Rectal Surgery, Ear, Nose and Throat Surgery, Obesity Surgery), Technology (Transcatheter Surgery, Laparoscopy Surgery, Non-Visual Imaging, Medical Robotics), End Users (Hospital Surgical Departments, Outpatient Surgery Centers, Group Practices, Individual Surgeons), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Some of the major players operating in minimally invasive surgery market are Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Stryker, Smith & Nephew, Abbott, Applied Medical Resources Corporation, CONMED Corporation, Hoya Group, Zimmer Biomet, Bema Medical, Elite Life Care, Tegra Medical, Fortimedix Surgical, Eurosurgical, GENICON, Europages, MEDI-GLOBE CORPORATION, Silex Medical, LLC, Freudenberg Medical and Elliott Manufacturing among others.

The minimally invasive surgery market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of minimally invasive surgery market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Minimally invasive surgeries are the surgery with tinniest incision instead open surgeries, which helps to reduce the pain, recovery timing and hospital stay. The chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, arthritis, cancer requires minimally invasive surgeries. All these surgeries are done with endoscope, which helps surgeons to operate the surgical area. Less trauma and fastest recovery boosts the growth of the market.

Technological advanced products which provides better visualization during the surgery, is driving growth of the minimally invasive surgery

Increase in the geriatric population across the globe with increasing prevalence of various diseases, is driving the demand for minimally invasive surgery

Surge in the number of physician-owned ambulatory surgical centers, is fueling the growth of the market

Increase in the expenditure on healthcare and awareness about minimally invasive surgery, is driving the market growth

Minimally invasive surgeries have benefits like less time, less pain, less blood loss and fast recovery over the traditional surgeries, which drives the market growth

High cost associated with minimal invasive surgery, restricts the growth of the market

Lack of skilled surgeons globally, act as a barrier in the growth of the market

The minimally invasive surgery market is segmented by product into surgical devices, monitoring & visualization systems, endosurgical equipment and electrosurgical equipment.

Electrosurgical instruments are sub segmented into electrosurgical generators, electrosurgical instruments and electrocautery devices.

On the basis of application :- Gastrointestinal surgery, gynecology surgery, urology surgery, cosmetic surgery, obesity surgery, thoracic surgery, vascular surgery and orthopaedic surgery.

By technology :- Transcatheter surgery, laparoscopy surgery, non-visual imaging and medical robotics.

By end user :- Hospital surgical departments, outpatient surgery centers, group practices and individual surgeons.

On the basis of geography:- North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

