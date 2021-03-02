Global Mindfulness Meditation Apps Market || keyplayers Deep Relax, Inner Explorer, Inc., Insights Network, Inc., Stop, Breathe, & Think PBC, and Simple Habit, Inc.
The global mindfulness meditation apps market accounted for US$ 341.9 million in 2029 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR over the forecast period. The report “Global Mindfulness Meditation Apps Market, By Operating System (IOS, Android, and Others), By Service Type (Paid and Free), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030.
Key Highlights:
- On May 2017, Committee for Children (CFC), the global leader of research-based social-emotional learning curricula, announced the launch of Mind Yeti for iPhone and iPad. It’s a free app which teaches mindfulness to children aged 5–12 using fun, engaging stories, kid-friendly characters, and sounds and voices. Designed for teachers and parents to use with the kids in their lives, Mind Yeti for iPhone and iPad features guided audio sessions that help kids focus, calm down, go to sleep, and connect better with the people around them.
- In March 2019, Committee for Children (CFC) announced that it is developing a new social-emotional learning (SEL) program for summer camps, after-school care, and other learning environments beyond the classroom, through support provided by The Wallace Foundation.
Analyst View:
Growing consumer awareness
Due to increasing levels of stress and shrinking level of attention among consumers, they are actively relying on smart applications for relief. This, in turn, leads to drive growth of the global mindfulness meditation apps market. Convergence of academic curriculum and mental health education is bringing new opportunities for market players to boost growth of the target market. Universities and schools are utilizing such apps to rewire the learning capabilities of students and help them thrive in academics.
Increasing strategic partnerships and collaborations
Companies involved in mindfulness meditation application market are paying attention to roll-out new characteristics which are driving consumer convenience. Furthermore, brands are focusing on launching smart features, such as individual sound timers and sound volume, which would be active in weaving fruitful customer experiences. Additionally, key players are also depending on A/B testing to study user responses to variants of in-app experiences. Companies involved in mindfulness meditation application market continue to hinge on strategic collaborations and partnerships in a bid to reap benefits from shared capabilities and resources.
Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Mindfulness Meditation Apps Market”, By Operating System (IOS, Android, and Others), By Service Type (Paid and Free), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030
Key Market Insights from the report:
The market report has been segmented on the basis of operating system, service type, and region.
- By operating system, the target market is segmented into IOS, Android, and Others
- By service type, the target market is segmented into paid and free
- By region, North American is providing lucrative opportunities for expansion and several market players are expected to benefit mindfulness meditation apps market. Increased smartphone penetration, internet, & broadband, coupled with growing customer demand for anywhere and anytime access to content and products is driving growth of the target market in this region. Growing wealth and expansion of innovative Service Type trends are expected to propel the adoption of products and services in the ICT sector in the U.S.
Competitive Landscape:
The prominent player operating in the global mindfulness meditation apps market includes Mindfulness Everywhere Ltd., Committee for Children, Ten Percent Happier, Smiling Mind, Deep Relax, Inner Explorer, Inc., Insights Network, Inc., Stop, Breathe, & Think PBC, and Simple Habit, Inc.
The market provides detailed information regarding industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory framework across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included into the report.
Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:
- Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning
- Explains details about key operational strategies with focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.
- Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.
- Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces Analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.
- Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.
- Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period
- The Last Word
- Future Impact
