Global Milking Machines Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global milking machines market is expected to grow from $3.67 billion in 2020 to $4.22 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $6.87 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 13%.

The milking machines market consists of sales of milking machines by entities (organizations, sole traders, or partnerships) that are engaged in manufacturing milking machines that are used for milk extraction from dairy animals, especially dairy cattle. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

The milking machines market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

Some of the major players of the milking machines market are Lely Holding S.a.r.l., GEA Group, DeLaval Inc., Fullwood Ltd, BouMatic Robotics B.V., S. A. Christensen & Co, AMS-Galaxy USA, Bon-Matic, Universal, Afimilk Ltd., Milkplan Farming Technologies, Prompt Dairy Tech, ADFmilking Ltd., Impact Technologies, Bisstarr Milking Systems, Vansun Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Caprine Supply, Agrifac Machinery BV, Bob-White Systems Inc., Pjur Group Luxembourg S.A., Kanters Holland BV.

The global milking machines market is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Fully Automatic, Semi-Automatic

2) By Livestock: Cow, Sheep, Goat, Buffalo, Others

3) By Application: Micro Dairy Farms, Macro Dairy Farms, Others

The milking machines market report describes and explains the global milking machines market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The milking machines report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global milking machines market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global milking machines market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Milking Machines Market Characteristics Milking Machines Market Product Analysis Milking Machines Market Supply Chain

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research.

The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

