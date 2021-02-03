Global Military Robots Market boosting the growth: Market dynamics and trends, efficiencies Forecasts to 2027
Military robots market is driven by the use of robots for a new range of military applications and military modernization programs, global military robots market registering a healthy CAGR of 13.40% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.
Competitive Landscape of the Military Robots Market
- Northrop Grumman Corporation,
- Lockheed Martin Corporation,
- QinetiQ
- ENDEAVOR ROBOTICS, INC.,
- Cobham plc,
- General Dynamics Corporation,
- Elbit Systems Ltd.,
- UAV Factory,
- Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.,
- AeroVironment, Inc.,
- IMI Systems Ltd.,
- BAE Systems.,
- Saab AB.,
- Boeing., and others.
Military Robotics are autonomous robots that are designed for tasks like gunfire, rescue, airborne and for underwater surveillance, they are designed to provide military capable for image capturing, bomb disposal, gunfire, carry wounded military personnel, and detect mines. All this advancement is due to automation in military industry which helps in providing better service and safety.
Global Military Robots Market Dynamics:
Market Drivers:
- Development of artificial intelligence and modern technology drives the market of military robots
- Increasing terrorism activities worldwide is another factor driving the growth of the market
- Increase in perfection due to replacement of soldiers with robots is also driving the market growth
- These robots are designed to provide excellent service at situation like hazardous and extreme environments without any hassle, contributing in the industrial development
Market Restraints:
- Decline in defence budget in developed economies across the globe acts as restraints for the industry
- High cost of procurement and maintenance cost for the robots
Market Segmentation
By Platform
- Land Robots
- Wheeled
- Tracked
- Legged
- Wearable
- Marine Robots
- Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV)
- Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUV)
- Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROV)
- Airborne Robots
- Small UAV
- Tactical UAV
- Strategic UAV
- Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (UCAV)
By Payout
- Sensor
- Radar
- Weapon
- Others
By Application
- Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR)
- Search and Rescue
- Combat Support
- Transportation
- Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD)
- Mine Clearance
- Firefighting
- Warfield
- Others
By End user
- Military Market
- Homeland Security Market
By Mode of Operation
- Human Operated
- Tethered
- Untethered
- Remotely Operated
- Tele operated
- Autonomous
- Fully Autonomous
- Semi-Autonomous
Regional Analysis for Global Military Robots Market:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Military Robots Market Segmentation
3 Market Overview
4 Executive Summary
5 Premium Insights
6 Military Robots Market, By Type
7 Military Robots Market, By End-User
8 Military Robots Market, By Geography
9 Military Robots Market, Company Landscape
10 Swot Analysis
11 Company Profiles
12 Questionnaire
13 Conclusion
14 Related Reports
Key Questions Answered
- How has the global military robots market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the platform?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the mode of operation?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global military robots market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
