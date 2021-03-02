Global Military Antenna Market 2027 Industry Analysis, Key Applications, Growth Estimates, Demands, Production, Trends & Sales – Cobham, Harris, RAMI, Rohde & Schwarz, Terma

“

Competitive Research Report on Military Antenna Market with through focus on Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Emerging Opportunities, Upcoming Challenges, Growth Projections, Business Investments, Recent Developments, Market Shares, Key Applications and Global Overview by 2027.

Post COVID-19 Market Condition

Talking about diverse markets, we all know the impact COVID-19 has had on the Military Antenna market. It certainly changed the economic landscape and every business had to go through the struggle of adjusting to alternatives. As markets around them battled with the repercussions of the virus, the Military Antenna market continued to dish out the needed business revenue and business opportunities. The market was able to sway through these challenges with the help of well adaptive and flexible business strategies and the vital and timely investments by their key players.

The global Military Antenna market is one of the fasting growing markets across the world. This research report contains in-depth information on all the statistics and facts & figures related to the Military Antenna market. The business strategies of all the key business players, sales volume data, growth opportunities and other important data have been covered in through detail. This report also provides SWOT analysis, risk analysis, growth analysis, investment analysis and regional analysis. Cobham, Harris Corporation, RAMI, Rohde & Schwarz, Terma and more – all the leading players operating in the global Military Antenna market have been profiled in this research report.

Global Military Antenna Market is valued approximately USD 3.52 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.10 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Military Antennas are used in military aircraft, armored vehicles, naval vessels and aircraft to provide enhanced surveillance and accurate tracking. High-frequency military antennas offer incredibly accurate tracking, security & surveillance, ground mapping, cautioning against aircraft, weapons, and others in that way enhancing the security of military systems. The increasing security concerns and modernization of military equipment lays the demand for Military antennas. Further rising government expenditure on military and defense augments the market growth. As per Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), China and India in 2019 were the second and third largest military budget countries across the globe. China’s Military expenditure amounting to USD 261 billion, an increase of 5.1% from the previous year which was USD 2.53 billion. While the Indian Military spending witnessed an increase of 6.8% totaling to USD 71.1 billion. Also, increasing investments on R&D and advanced technology supports the market growth. As per national Defense Industrial Association, the country is tremendously progressing in Unmanned Defense Systems and is estimated to spend USD 2.2 billion in 2020 as an R&D expenditure which is projected to increase to USD 2.7 billion by 2029. Moreover, rise in terrorist activities and inter country conflicts also propel installations of Military antennas for efficient working. However, High cost of devices impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Although, advancement in surveillance systems presents a lucrative opportunity for the market.

The regional analysis of global Military Antenna market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the high spending in military and defense. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising modernization in defense equipment would create lucrative growth prospects for the Military Antenna market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Cobham

Harris Corporation

RAMI

Rohde & Schwarz

Terma

Comrod Communication

L3 Harris Technologies Ltd

Lockheed Martin Corporation

MTI Wireless Edge Ltd.

Raytheon Technologies

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Communication

SATCOM

Surveillance

Electronic Warfare

Navigation

Telemetry

By Type:

Dipole

Monopole

Array

Loop

Aperture

Travelling Wave

By Platform:

Airborne

Marine

Ground

By Frequency:

High Frequency

Very High Frequency

Ultra-High Frequency

Super High Frequency

Extremely High Frequency

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Main Chapters From The Table of Content :

Chapter 1.Executive Summary

1.1.Market Snapshot

1.2.Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1.Military Antenna Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2.Military Antenna Market, by Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3.Military Antenna Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4.Military Antenna Market, by Platform, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.5.Military Antenna Market, by Frequency, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3.Key Trends

1.4.Estimation Methodology

1.5.Research Assumption

Chapter 2.Global Military Antenna Market Definition and Scope

2.1.Objective of the Study

2.2.Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1.Scope of the Study

2.2.2.Industry Evolution

2.3.Years Considered for the Study

2.4.Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3.Global Military Antenna Market Dynamics

3.1.Military Antenna Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1.Market Drivers

3.1.2.Market Challenges

3.1.3.Market Opportunities

Chapter 4.Global Military Antenna Market Industry Analysis

4.1.Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1.Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2.Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3.Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4.Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5.Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6.Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2.PEST Analysis

4.2.1.Political

4.2.2.Economical

4.2.3.Social

4.2.4.Technological

4.3.Investment Adoption Model

4.4.Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5.Global Military Antenna Market, by Type

5.1.Market Snapshot

5.2.Global Military Antenna Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3.Global Military Antenna Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4.Military Antenna Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Dipole

5.4.2.Monopole

5.4.3.Array

5.4.4.Loop

5.4.5.Aperture

5.4.6.Travelling Wave

Chapter 6.Global Military Antenna Market, by Application

6.1.Market Snapshot

6.2.Global Military Antenna Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3.Global Military Antenna Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4.Military Antenna Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Communication

6.4.2.SATCOM

6.4.3.Surveillance

6.4.4.Electronic Warfare

6.4.5.Navigation

6.4.6.Telemetry

Chapter 7.Global Military Antenna Market, by Platform

7.1.Market Snapshot

7.2.Global Military Antenna Market by Platform, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3.Global Military Antenna Market Estimates & Forecasts by Platform 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

7.4.Military Antenna Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Airborne

7.4.2.Marine

7.4.3.Ground

Chapter 8.Global Military Antenna Market, by Frequency

8.1.Market Snapshot

8.2.Global Military Antenna Market by Frequency, Performance – Potential Analysis

8.3.Global Military Antenna Market Estimates & Forecasts by Frequency 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

8.4.Military Antenna Market, Sub Segment Analysis

8.4.1. High Frequency

8.4.2.Very High Frequency

8.4.3.Ultra-High Frequency

8.4.4.Super High Frequency

8.4.5.Extremely High Frequency

Chapter 9.Global Military Antenna Market, Regional Analysis

9.1.Military Antenna Market, Regional Market Snapshot

9.2.North America Military Antenna Market

9.2.1.U.S. Military Antenna Market

9.2.1.1. Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

9.2.1.2. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

9.2.1.3. Platform breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

9.2.1.4. Frequency breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

9.2.2.Canada Military Antenna Market

9.3.Europe Military Antenna Market Snapshot

9.3.1.U.K. Military Antenna Market

9.3.2.Germany Military Antenna Market

9.3.3.France Military Antenna Market

9.3.4.Spain Military Antenna Market

9.3.5.Italy Military Antenna Market

9.3.6.Rest of Europe Military Antenna Market

9.4.Asia-Pacific Military Antenna Market Snapshot

9.4.1.China Military Antenna Market

9.4.2.India Military Antenna Market

9.4.3.Japan Military Antenna Market

9.4.4.Australia Military Antenna Market

9.4.5.South Korea Military Antenna Market

9.4.6.Rest of Asia Pacific Military Antenna Market

9.5.Latin America Military Antenna Market Snapshot

9.5.1.Brazil Military Antenna Market

9.5.2.Mexico Military Antenna Market

9.6.Rest of The World Military Antenna Market

Chapter 10.Competitive Intelligence

10.1.Top Market Strategies

10.2.Company Profiles

10.2.1. Cobham

10.2.1.1.Key Information

10.2.1.2.Overview

10.2.1.3.Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

10.2.1.4.Product Summary

10.2.1.5.Recent Developments

10.2.2. Harris Corporation

10.2.3.RAMI

10.2.4.Rohde & Schwarz

10.2.5.Terma

10.2.6.Comrod Communication

10.2.7.L3 Harris Technologies Ltd

10.2.8.Lockheed Martin Corporation

10.2.9.MTI Wireless Edge Ltd.

10.2.10.Raytheon Technologies

Chapter 11.Research Process

11.1.Research Process

11.1.1.Data Mining

11.1.2.Analysis

11.1.3.Market Estimation

11.1.4.Validation

11.1.5.Publishing

11.2.Research Attributes

11.3.Research Assumption

