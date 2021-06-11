Global Mid Revenue Cycle Management Industry 2021-2027 Key Players Analysis – 3M, Optum, Nuance, Dolbey, Nthrive, Nuance Communications, Streamline Health

The increasing use of mid-RCM solutions to minimise healthcare costs, verify revenue loss due to medical billing and coding errors, address concerns posed by reimbursement rate declines, handle ever-increasing volumes of unstructured data, and maintain regulatory compliance is driving market growth. However, in developing countries, IT infrastructure constraints, a shortage of skilled IT professionals, and the risks associated with HCIT solutions in terms of data protection and privacy may limit the market’s growth to some degree. The substantial demand for these solutions from healthcare providers for enhancing data quality in clinical reporting, optimising hospital revenues by reducing coding errors, and shortening the claims payment period is driving growth in the mid-revenue cycle management solutions market for healthcare providers.

Other key factors driving demand for these solutions include revenue losses due to medical billing and coding mistakes, decreasing reimbursement rates, and the need to minimise rising healthcare costs. A large portion of the market was accounted for by North America. The introduction of ICD-10 coding standards has increased demand for advanced computer-assisted coding systems in the region. ICD-10’s improved data provides more visibility into health conditions and care management, as well as better predictive modelling and, eventually, better health outcomes. The downward trend in reimbursement rates in the United States also helps this market grow.

Key market players include 3M Company, Optum, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Unitedhealth Group, Inc.), Nuance Communications, Inc., M*Modal, Dolbey Systems, Nthrive, Inc, Streamline Health Solutions, LLC, Vitalware, LLC, Chartwise Medical Systems, Inc, Iodine Software.

Few Points from Table of Contents:

Report Table Of Content

1. Mid Revenue Cycle Management Market Introduction

1.1. Key Insights

1.2. Report Overview

1.3. Markets Covered

1.4. Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Scope

2.2. Market Research Process

2.3. Research Data Analysis

2.4. Market Size Estimation

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Drivers and Restraints

5. By Product & Service

5.1. Solutions

5.1.1. Clinical documentation

5.1.2. Clinical coding

5.1.2.1. NLP solutions

5.1.2.2. Structure input solutions

5.1.3. Charge capture

5.1.4. Clinical documentation improvement

5.1.5. Diagnosis-related grouping

5.1.6. Pre-bill review

5.2. Consulting Services

6. By End User

6.1. Healthcare Providers

6.1.1. Inpatient settings

6.1.2. Outpatient settings

6.2. Healthcare Payers

7. By Region

7.1. Key Points

7.2. North America

7.2.1. US

7.2.2. Canada

7.2.3. Mexico

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Germany

7.3.2. France

7.3.3. Italy

7.3.4. UK

7.3.5. Rest of World

7.4. Asia Pacific

7.4.1. Japan

7.4.2. China

7.4.3. India

7.4.4. Australia

7.4.5. Rest of Asia Pacific

7.5. Rest of the World

7.5.1. South America

7.5.2. Middle East and Africa

