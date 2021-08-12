Global Microprocessor And GPU Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global microprocessor and GPU market is expected to grow from $78.56 billion in 2020 to $86.78 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. The growth in the microprocessor and GPU market is mainly due to the rapid growth in technology in industrial segments, increase in demand for consumer electronics, demand for high-performance and energy-efficient processors and GPUs, rise in adoption of Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled devices and equipment, increase in demand for artificial intelligence (AI) and deep learning-based applications and implementation of cloud-based platforms and server environments during the COVID-19 pandemic. The market is expected to reach $111.69 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.5%.

The microprocessor and GPU market consists of the sales of microprocessors and GPU by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in manufacturing microprocessors and GPUs. A microprocessor is a type of miniature electronic device that comprises logic, arithmetic, and control circuitry to perform central processing unit functions in a computer. GPU is referred to as the graphics processing unit and it is used in applications such as graphics and video rendering.

The microprocessor and gpu market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

Some of the major players of the microprocessor and gpu market are GPU market are Intel, Qualcomm, Samsung, Nvidia, AMD, BroardCom, MediaTek, Texas Instruments, Marvell, IBM, Renesas Electronics, Nxp Semiconductors, Microchip Technology, Toshiba, Unisoc (Spreadtrum Communications), Allwinner Technology, and Imagination Technologies Limited.

The global microprocessor and GPU market is segmented –

1) By Architecture: X86, ARM, MIPS, Power, SPARC

2) By GPU Type: Discrete, Integrated

3) By Application: Consumer Electronics, Server, Automotive, BFSI, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Medical, Others

The microprocessor and gpu market report covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030.

The countries covered in the global microprocessor and gpu market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global microprocessor and gpu market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

