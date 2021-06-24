Global Microgrid Control System Industry value to grow at a CAGR of 24.2% during the forecasting period
Global Microgrid Control System report scope includes a detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends
This increase can be attributed to the growth of renewable energy generation, increased investment in transmission and distribution infrastructure, increased energy demand and space constraints in densely populated urban areas, and government initiatives aimed at increasing access to electricity. The off-grid segment is expected to contribute the most, owing to the increasing electrification of rural and remote areas worldwide, which has resulted in a high adoption rate of remote/islanded microgrid control systems. Remote/island networks are self-sufficient in terms of energy and provide power security in the event of a power outage. During the forecast period, the private sector will hold the largest market share. Although the private microgrid control system is typically connected to the grid, it can also operate in an isolated mode. The shareholders or investors own the private utility. Certain utility commissions regulate these types of utilities. These private utilities either contract for electricity or generate it themselves. During the forecast period, the hardware segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate. The microgrid control system’s hardware components include the CPU module, digital input and output modules, analogue input/output modules, local controller, data logger, data recorder, relays, metres, and communication network. During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest market size. Countries such as China and India are investing heavily in electrification projects, network management, and network upgrades in order to meet the growing demand for electricity.
The report consists of the list of the vendor’s profile of Microgrid Control System Market key players include ABB, GE, Siemens, Schneider, Eaton, Emerson, Spirae, Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Inc, ETAP, S&C Electric, Woodward, Inc, PowerSecure, RT SOFT, and Ontech Electric Corporation
Microgrid Control System Market report has been categorized as below
By Ownership
Public
Private
Grid Type
On-Grid
Off-Grid
By Component
Hardware
Software
End-User
Utilities
Campuses & Institutions
Commercial & Industrial
Others
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Rest of the World
