Global Microgrid Control System Industry value to grow at a CAGR of 24.2% during the forecasting period

This increase can be attributed to the growth of renewable energy generation, increased investment in transmission and distribution infrastructure, increased energy demand and space constraints in densely populated urban areas, and government initiatives aimed at increasing access to electricity. The off-grid segment is expected to contribute the most, owing to the increasing electrification of rural and remote areas worldwide, which has resulted in a high adoption rate of remote/islanded microgrid control systems. Remote/island networks are self-sufficient in terms of energy and provide power security in the event of a power outage. During the forecast period, the private sector will hold the largest market share. Although the private microgrid control system is typically connected to the grid, it can also operate in an isolated mode. The shareholders or investors own the private utility. Certain utility commissions regulate these types of utilities. These private utilities either contract for electricity or generate it themselves. During the forecast period, the hardware segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate. The microgrid control system’s hardware components include the CPU module, digital input and output modules, analogue input/output modules, local controller, data logger, data recorder, relays, metres, and communication network. During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest market size. Countries such as China and India are investing heavily in electrification projects, network management, and network upgrades in order to meet the growing demand for electricity.

The report consists of the list of the vendor’s profile of Microgrid Control System Market key players include ABB, GE, Siemens, Schneider, Eaton, Emerson, Spirae, Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Inc, ETAP, S&C Electric, Woodward, Inc, PowerSecure, RT SOFT, and Ontech Electric Corporation

Microgrid Control System Market report has been categorized as below

By Ownership

Public

Private

Grid Type

On-Grid

Off-Grid

By Component

Hardware

Software

End-User

Utilities

Campuses & Institutions

Commercial & Industrial

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

