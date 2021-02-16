Global Microfluidics Market Trends Estimates High Demand By 2027||Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Illumina, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Microfluidics market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 19.5% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Development of advanced lab-on-a-chip technologies and emergence of point-of-care (POC) devices will assist in encouraging the growth of the market.

The major players operating in the microfluidics market report are Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, PerkinElmer, Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Illumina, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Fluidigm Corporation, Dolomite Microfluidics, QIAGEN, Abbott Laboartories, bioMérieux, Microfluidic ChipShop, Elveflow, Cellix, and Micronit Microtechnologies. among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Market Segmentation: Global Microfluidics Market

By Components

(Microfluidic Chips, Micropumps, Microneedles, Others),

By material

(Polymer, Glass, Silicon, Other),

By Sector

(Industrial, Healthcare),

By End User

(Hospitals, Industrial R&D, Research Laboratories and Academia),

By Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Microfluidics Market Country Level Analysis

Microfluidics market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type of component type, material, application, sector and end user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the microfluidics market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America province governs the microfluidics industry owing to local presence of many key market players, introduction of advanced technologies and increased demand for POC diagnostics while Asia-Pacific (APAC) is anticipated to expand at the most leading germination pace in the estimated duration of 2020 to 2027 due to the affordable labour, increased focus on curbing the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increased healthcare infrastructure, increased availability of funding for research along with favourable regulatory policies, and growth in healthcare and biotechnology industries.

Table Of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Global Microfluidics Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Microfluidics Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Microfluidics Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

And More…..

