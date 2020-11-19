Global Microfluidics Market Outlook, Competitive Landscape And Forecasts To 2027||Fluidigm Corporation, Dolomite Microfluidics, QIAGEN, Abbott Laboartories, bioMérieux, Microfluidic ChipShop

Microfluidics market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 19.5% in the above-mentioned forecast period.

The major players operating in the microfluidics market report are Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, PerkinElmer, Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Illumina, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Fluidigm Corporation, Dolomite Microfluidics, QIAGEN, Abbott Laboartories, bioMérieux, Microfluidic ChipShop, Elveflow, Cellix, and Micronit Microtechnologies. among other domestic and global players.

Market Segmentation: Global Microfluidics Market

By Components

(Microfluidic Chips, Micropumps, Microneedles, Others),

By material

(Polymer, Glass, Silicon, Other),

By Sector

(Industrial, Healthcare),

By End User

(Hospitals, Industrial R&D, Research Laboratories and Academia),

By Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

