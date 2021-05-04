Global microfluidics market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.9% from 2020 to 2027 Fludigm Corporation, Illumina, Inc., microfluidic ChipShop GmbH, Perkin Elmer, Inc Global microfluidics market

According to our new market research study on “Microfluidics Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecast – by Product, Material, and Application,“ the market is expected to reach US$ 43,398.7 million by 2027 from US$ 11,851.1 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.9% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights trends prevailing in the market, and the drivers and restraints pertaining to the market growth.

Based on the product, the global microfluidics market is segmented into microfluidic chips, microfluidic sensors, micropumps, microneedles, devices, and other products. The microfluidic chips segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Themicrofluidic chips are used with multiple assays, and they can also be reused for additional cost benefits; these factors drive the growth of the microfluidic chips market.

The growth of the global microfluidics market is mainly ascribed to the rising demand for microfluidics technologies in point-of-care testing, and innovations in microfluidics products. However, the lower adoption in emerging economies is restraining the market growth.

Key Market Competitors: Global Microfluidics Market

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

BD

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Danaher

Dolomite Microfluidics (Blacktrace Holdings Ltd.)

Fludigm Corporation

Illumina, Inc.

microfluidic ChipShop GmbH

Perkin Elmer, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Strategic Insights

Product launches and approvals are the commonly adopted strategies by companies to expand their global footprints and product portfolios, which help them meet the growing consumer demand. The microfluidics market players adopted these strategies to enlarge their respective customer bases; this also permits them maintain their brand name globally.

Microfluidics Market – by Product

Devices

Microfluidic Chips

Microfluidic Sensors

Micropumps

Microneedles

Other Products

Microfluidics Market – by Material

PDMS

Glass

Silicon

Polymer

Other Materials

Microfluidics Market – by Application

In Vitro Diagnostics Point-of-Care Testing Clinical Diagnostics

Pharmaceutical and Life Science Research

Drug Discovery

Other Applications

Microfluidics Market – by Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Italy UK Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India South Korea Japan Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East and Africa

South and Central America Brazil Argentina Rest of South and Central America



To comprehend Global Microfluidics market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Microfluidics market is analyzed across major global regions.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

