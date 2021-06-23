Global Microencapsulation Industry Analysis and Key Insights, Overview, Scope and Restraints

The increasing applications of microencapsulated products across various industries, the growing demand for pharmaceutical and agrochemical products, and the increasing demand for functional food products are some of the factors driving the growth of the market. The pharmaceuticals and healthcare products segment is projected to account for the largest share in the market. Microencapsulation is widely used in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sector for controlled drug delivery. Microencapsulation technologies are extensively used by pharmaceutical companies to mask the bitter taste or smell in drugs and to provide targeted delivery and controlled delivery. The demand for microencapsulated biomolecules is increasing in the pharmaceutical industry due to functions such as targeted action.

The spray technologies segment accounted for the largest market size in the global market during the forecast period. The spray technologies segment holds the largest market share in this market. This due to the benefits offered by the microencapsulation process, which includes high production capacity, high recovery efficiency, the simplicity of the process, cost efficiency, and process safety. The pharmaceuticals & healthcare drugs segment accounted for the largest market size in the market during the forecast period. The pharmaceuticals & healthcare drugs segment holds the largest market share in the global market due to its various applications. Microencapsulation technology is a cost-effective option for increasing the bioavailability of drugs, as compared to other technologies.

North America constitutes the largest share of the microencapsulation market. The market for microencapsulation in the North American region is driven by the growing demand and awareness about value-added products for various areas such as nutrition, food, healthcare, and personal care. Due to this awareness and increased demand, companies are focusing on manufacturing functional products with novel technologies such as microencapsulation.

Key players include BASF (Germany), Royal FrieslandCampina (Netherlands), Syngenta Crop Protection (Switzerland), Koninklijke DSM (Netherlands), Givaudan (Switzerland), Firmenich (Switzerland), Symrise (Germany), International Flavors & Fragrances (US), Sensient Technologies (US), Lycored Corp. (UK), Balchem Corporation (US), Encapsys (US), Arcade Beauty (US), and Koehler Innovative Solutions (Germany).

