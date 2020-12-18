Global Microcarrier Market Seeking Excellent Growth ||Danaher Corporation, Corning Incorporated, Lonza, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Eppendorf AG, HiMedia Laboratories
An all inclusive Microcarrier market report offers better solution for refining the business strategies to thrive in this competitive market place. This report analyses the healthcare industry from top to bottom by considering myriad of aspects. The report also displays the analysis and estimation of important industry trends, market size, and market share. With this market report it becomes simpler for customers to understand the various drivers and restraints impacting the market during the forecast period. The estimations of CAGR values are also provided in the Microcarrier report which helps businesses in deciding upon the investment value over the time period.
Few of the major competitors currently working in the microcarrier market are Fisher Scientific, Merck KGaA, and GENERAL ELECTRIC, Danaher Corporation, Corning Incorporated, Lonza, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Eppendorf AG, HiMedia Laboratories, and Sartorius AG .
Key Developments in the Market:
In February 2018, Corning Incorporated and CytoSMART Technologies B.V. announced an agreement for cell counting device. Corning Incorporated would become an exclusive supplier of CytoSMART Technologies B.V ‘s new cell counter.
In February 2018, Sartorius Stedim Biotech (SSB) launched a mini bioreactor vessel for ambr 250 high throughput (ht) systems. It is designed for the growth of adherent cells on microcarriers and to enable scalable cell culture and rapid process development of vaccines.
Market Drivers:
Increasing demand for mammalian cells in the research institutes and biopharmaceuticals industry is expected to drive the market growth
Availability of private and public funding for research based on cells is also expected to drive the market growth
Market Restraints:
High cost of research on cell biology is expected to restrain the market growth
Limitations in of high-density cell culture production is also expected to restrain the market growth
Segmentation: Global Microcarrier Market
By Product
Equipment
Bioreactors
Culture Vessels
Cell Counters
Filtration Systems
Accessories
Consumables
Media
Sera/Serum-Based Media
Serum-Free Media
Other Media
Reagents
Microcarrier Beads
Untreated Microcarrier Beads
Cationic Microcarriers
Collagen-Coated Microcarriers
Protein-Coated Microcarriers Application
Application
Vaccine Manufacturing
Cell Therapy
Other Applications
End User
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
Research Institutes
Contract Research Organizations
Geography
North America
South America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Middle East and Africa
