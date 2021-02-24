Global Microbial EOR (Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery) Market Research Report 2021
Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
- Biomass Formation
- Bio-Surfactants
- Bio-Polymers
- Bio-Solvents
- Organic Acids
- Bio-Gases
- Bio-emulsifiers
- Hydrocarbon Metabolism
Segment by Application
- Interfacial Tension Reduction
- Emulsification and De-Emulsification
- Selective Plugging & Wettability Alteration
- Gas Production
- Biodegradation
By Company
- Titan Oil Recovery
- Chemiphase
- GULF ENERGY SAOC
- Environmental BioTechnologies
- ONGC TERI Biotech Limited
- RAM Biochemicals
- Micro-Bac International
- Microbial Energy
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Microbial EOR (Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery) Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Microbial EOR (Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery)
1.2 Microbial EOR (Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery) Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Microbial EOR (Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery) Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Biomass Formation
1.2.3 Bio-Surfactants
1.2.4 Bio-Polymers
1.2.5 Bio-Solvents
1.2.6 Organic Acids
1.2.7 Bio-Gases
1.2.8 Bio-emulsifiers
1.2.9 Hydrocarbon Metabolism
1.3 Microbial EOR (Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery) Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Microbial EOR (Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery) Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Interfacial Tension Reduction
1.3.3 Emulsification and De-Emulsification
1.3.4 Selective Plugging & Wettability Alteration
1.3.5 Gas Production
1.3.6 Biodegradation
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Microbial EOR (Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Microbial EOR (Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery) Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5 Global Microbial EOR (Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery) Market by Region
1.5.1 Global Microbial EOR (Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021
