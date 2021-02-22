Global Micro-Mobility Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Micro-Mobility status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Micro-Mobility development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Easymile SAS

Beijing Mobike Technology

Bird Rides

Hellobike

Sway Mobility

LimeBike

Zagster

Uber

Postmates

Zomato

Micro Mobility Systems

Segway

GoJek

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Bicycle

Electric Bike

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Commercial

Private

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Micro-Mobility are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Micro-Mobility Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Micro-Mobility Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Bicycle

1.4.3 Electric Bike

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Micro-Mobility Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Commercial

1.5.3 Private

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Micro-Mobility Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Micro-Mobility Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Micro-Mobility Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Micro-Mobility Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Micro-Mobility Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter?s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Micro-Mobility Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Micro-Mobility Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Micro-Mobility Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Micro-Mobility Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Micro-Mobility Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

