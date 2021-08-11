Global Micro Mobile Data Center Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview The Business Research Company’s ‘Micro Mobile Data Center Global Market Report 2021 - By Rack Unit (RU) (Up to 20 RU, 20 RU to 40 RU, Above 40 RU), By Organization Size (Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises), By Application (Instant Data Center, Remote Office and Branch Office, Edge Computing), By End-User (Retail And E-commerce, Education, BFSI, IT And Telecommunication, Healthcare, Government And Defense, Energy And Utilities), COVID-19 Implications And Growth’ is the most comprehensive report available on this market. It covers 60 geographies and thus helps gain a truly global perspective of the market. The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography as well as the size of the market by region and by country. It also compares the market’s historic and forecast growth while highlighting important trends and strategies that template market players can adopt.

The global micro mobile data center market is expected to grow from $3.10 billion in 2020 to $3.73 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.3%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The micro mobile data center market is expected to reach $7.73 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 20.0%.

The micro mobile data center market consists of sales of micro mobile data center services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that comprise a complete data center infrastructure in a single space. The micro mobile data center is a self-contained infrastructure solution that combines the storage, processing, and networking elements needed to operate indoor and outdoor operations in a secure computing environment. Micro mobile data centers are available in standardized prefabricated dimensions, allowing data center owners to save both money and time when compared to the traditional way of erecting data centers.

The micro mobile data center market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the micro mobile data center market are Schneider Electric SE, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, Dell, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Eaton Corporation, Panduit Corp., Zellabox, Hitachi, Ltd, Vertiv Co, Canovate Group, IBM, Instant Data Centers, LLC, Dataracks, Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, Hanley Energy.

The global micro mobile data center market is segmented –

1) By Rack Unit (RU): Up to 20 RU, 20 RU to 40 RU, Above 40 RU

2) By Organization Size: Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises

3) By Application: Instant Data Center, Remote Office and Branch Office, Edge Computing

4) By End-User: Retail And E-commerce, Education, BFSI, IT And Telecommunication, Healthcare, Government And Defense, Energy And Utilities, Others

The micro mobile data center market report describes and explains the global micro mobile data center market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The micro mobile data center report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global micro mobile data center market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global micro mobile data center market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

