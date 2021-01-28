Global Micro Led Market: Key Players and Driving Factors Analysis | VerLASE Technologies, Rohinni LLC, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., JBD Inc., and Glo AB. etc.

Key Highlights:

In 2018, Apple was reportedly working on micro-LED with the partnership with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, to introduce future Apple smartwatches.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global micro led market accounted for the US $50.30Mn in 2019 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of XX% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented based on application, end-user, and region.

By application, the global micro led market is segmented into display and lighting. Display segment is the dominating segment due demand for the smartwatches and smartphones has been increased.

By the end-user, the target market is segmented into consumer electronics, automotive, aerospace and defence, advertisement, and other end users. Consumer electronics is the dominating segment for the target market due to more sales of electronics direct to the customers during the forecast period

By region, the Asia Pacific region is dominating region in micro led the market due to the high CAGR registration in the base year. The growing continuous demand for smartphones in the Asia-Pacific region.

The report “Global Micro Led Market, By Application (Display and Lighting), By End- User (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Advertisement, and Other End Users), and Region – Global Forecast to 2030″ Global micro led market is projected to grow from the US $50.30Mn in 2019 to US$ XX billion by 2030. The rise in demand for bright and power-efficient display which is the major driving factor for the growth of the global market. Additionally, growth in consumer electronics which is the boosting factor for the growth of the target market. Also, the new and advanced development in the micro led electronics which is the propelling factor for the growth of the target market.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “ “Global Micro Led Market, By Application (Display and Lighting), By End- User (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Advertisement, and Other End Users), and by Region – global forecast till 2030

The prominent player operating in the global micro led market includes Apple, Inc. (Luxvue), Sony Corporation, LG Display Co. Ltd Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Aledia SA, Epistar Corporation, VerLASE Technologies, Rohinni LLC, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., JBD Inc., and Glo AB.

